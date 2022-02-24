Instant Pot Crisp plus air fryer is on sale today during Walmart’s “Prime Day”-like sale

Walmart



This Instant Pot deal is just a click away if you’re a Walmart+ member.

On Thursday, February 24, Walmart+ members have access to an exclusive sale on the Instant Pot Crisp plus air fryer. The Instant Pot model can perform nine different cooking functions, including air fry, slow cook and broil. Its displayed smart programs can be customized so you can cook your meal exactly the way you want it, with just the push of a button.

Get the Instant Pot Crisp plus air fryer on sale (and many other hot new deals) during Walmart’s special “Exclusive Access Event” for Walmart+ members beginning at 12 p.m. EST.

During Walmart’s “Prime Day”-like sale, the retailer is rolling back prices up to 40% on select air fryers, smart TVs, spring cleaning essentials and more.

Not a Walmart+ member yet? Walmart+ subscriptions cost $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Members get access to this and other exclusive sale events, plus other benefits. You can learn more in our Walmart+ guide, or subscribe to Walmart+ by tapping the button below.

Walmart+ subscription, $12.95 per month

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer: $94

During Walmart’s “Prime Day”-like sale for Walmart+ users, this nine-in-one Instant Pot device is almost 40% off. This Instant Pot model can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, air fry, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm as well as make rice and oatmeal. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe.

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer, $94 (regularly $149)

The best deals on Instant Pots right now

Ordering food is easy but the cost of all those appetizers and entrees can really add up when you’re feeding a hungry family or a group of friends. For more cost-effective dining, consider using an Instant Pot this year. It’s a relatively hands-off way to throw together your own delicious snacks and meals.

Like the multi-tasking kitchen appliance, this is a multi-tasking guide, outlining Instant Pot models and recipes to make with them. First things first: Instant Pot is a brand of a line of multi-use pressure cookers that promise to replace other kitchen gadgets, including slow cookers, yogurt makers, rice cookers, steamers and air fryers.

Pressure cooking is a technique that prepares beans, meats, stews and more under high-pressure conditions. Pressure cookers cook food much more quickly than a similarly shaped slow cooker. Instant Pots come with safety features, such as overheat protection and a safe-locking lid, making pressure cooking seem like — well, a low-pressure endeavor.

Professional chefs and home chefs alike have gotten creative with this popular kitchen appliance. You can find countless recipes designed for the Instant Pot, available in cookbooks and online. If you’re looking for a larger collection of great recipes you can make in an Instant Pot, check out the book “Party in an Instant Pot: 75+ Insanely Easy Instant Pot Recipes from the Editors of Delish.”

Here’s a breakdown of the most popular Instant Pot models, plus recipes you can create with them.

Many of the most popular Instant Pot models, air fryers included, are on sale now.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart)



The Instant Pot Duo Nova is similar to the Instant Pot Duo in that it’s a seven-function appliance. The Duo Nova comes with a lid that automatically seals your machine, and features a quick-release button for letting steam out.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (reduced from $100)

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart)

If you already own an Instant Pot, there’s no need to buy a second one if you want to give air frying a try — there’s the 6-in-1 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid. It comes with an air fryer basket and a broiling and dehydrating tray.

Note that this Air Fryer Lid does not have pressure cooker functionality and is only compatible with the following 6-quart models: Duo, Duo Plus, Duo Nova, Duo Gourmet, Viva, Ultra and Lux. Use it with stainless steel inner pots only.

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart), $70 (regularly $90)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer



As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn’t a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch more tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn’t have sleeves — just go with it.)

A 10-in-1 appliance, it can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven, plus as a rotisserie.

The even-more-tricked-out Instant Omni Pro has 14 total functions, including the ability to proof cook and split cook.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $180 (reduced from $250)

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1, $300

More Instant Pot models to consider

Though not currently on sale, the following Instant Pot models are popular and well-loved by reviewers.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart)

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat french fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $250

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart)

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $130

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart)

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $100

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (8 quart)

The Instant Pot Ultra is a 10-in-1 product. It has updates such as altitude adjustment and a steam-release reset button.

“Even if you don’t cook a lot or have a wide range of cooking skills, the LCD panel really takes the mystery out of the pressure cooking cycle which is not available on the Duo or Lux models,” reads a verified-purchase review on Amazon. “Maybe the extra settings will entice novice cooks to try new things.”

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (8 quart), $160

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (6 quart)

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. Air-frying is the trendy cooking technique that uses, in this case, 95% less oil than deep frying. The Instant Pot Duo comes with a multi-level air fryer basket.

If you’re keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp works as all these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous vide cooker and food warmer.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (6 quart), $108

Instant Pot 7-in-1 (8 quart)

Billed as a Walmart exclusive, this Instant Pot works as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and warmer. You can also use it to sauté whatever it is that needs sautéing. Add everything up, and that’s seven functions. This 8-quart Instant Pot also features 13 customizable programs for quick meal prep. This is your most affordable option.

Instant Pot 7-in-1 (8 quart), $59

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart)

This may be the one for you if you’re seeking the classic Instant Pot experience.

The Instant Pot Duo is basically seven appliances in one: an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. It has 13 customizable programs, too.

The Instant Pot Duo features dual pressure settings: high for speedy cooking; and, low for you-really-don’t-want-to-overcook-this cooking.

As with other Instant Pot models, the Duo is available in a variety of sizes. The 3-quart size Instant Pot Duo ($70) is ideal for small kitchens, while the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo ($100) will be a good fit for families or meal preppers. The 6-quart is the most popular size, and the one featured here.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart), $89

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo (6 quart): $100 at Amazon

Find all of the convenience of an Instant Pot Duo wrapped up in an adorable Star Wars-themed package. This Star Wars Duo Pot features 14 smart cooking programs. (You can also get this Instant Pot Duo in several other Star Wars themes, including Darth Vader and Storm Trooper.)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo (6 quart), $100

