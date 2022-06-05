‘Insufficient evidence’ for DeSantis critic’s claims of Covid cover-up

A distinguished critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Covid response made “unsubstantiated” and “unfounded” claims that state properly being officers had fired her because of she refused to present manipulated data on-line, consistent with an inspector common’s report obtained by NBC Information on Thursday.

The 27-page report from the Florida Division of Well being’s Workplace of Inspector Common talked about it found “inadequate proof” or no proof to assist Rebekah Jones’ accusations that she was requested to falsify Covid positivity expenses or misrepresent them on the state’s dashboard she helped design. The report moreover “exonerated” officers accused by Jones of wrongdoing because of they eradicated an data half from the website online to make it possible for private specific particular person properly being data was not launched publicly.

The neutral report paints a portrait of an employee who did not understand public properly being protection or the significance of epidemiological data, did not have high-level entry to important data and leveled claims that made expert properly being officers “skeptical.”

The report did not have a look at considered one of Jones’ most explosives claims: that Florida intentionally hid deaths to make the pandemic seem a lot much less deadly.

That conspiracy concept, which Jones alternately promoted and recanted on Twitter sooner than her account was suspended for violating the platform’s phrases of service, has continued on social media for better than a yr, whatever the scarcity of proof. The Florida Democrat who ran the state’s emergency response on the time bemoaned how Jones unfold “disinformation.” Unbiased epidemiologists say the declare has no basis.

Jones, who parlayed her Twitter and media fame into fundraising success, is now a Democratic congressional candidate troublesome Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida’s Panhandle, the place she moved to run in the direction of him.

Jones was broadly hailed as a “whistleblower” after the Division of Well being Inspector Common last yr determined she met the minimal requirements for whistleblower protections beneath state regulation as a result of it carried out this investigation, which has now found no substantiation for her claims of wrongful termination in Might 2020.

Rebekah Jones. MSNBC

However her lawyer, Rick Johnson, maintains that his shopper stays to be a “whistleblower” and talked about that she goes to nonetheless press her declare of wrongful termination in court docket docket. He talked about the investigative report governs the actions of state staff and does not affect her rights or capability to sue for wrongful termination in court docket docket.

“It is easy: She was fired for refusing to govern Covid information,” Johnson talked about, noting that his shopper had issued a protracted rebuttal to the division earlier this yr when it launched its preliminary findings, which have been confidential.

Johnson moreover accused the Florida Fee on Human Relations, which has to evaluation her wrongful termination declare sooner than she’s going to go to court docket docket, of slow-walking the case for political causes as DeSantis runs for a second time interval this November.

“They are not going to do something till after the election,” Johnson talked about.

A spokeswoman for DeSantis, Taryn Fenske, talked about the declare was “the most recent absurd allegation from a discredited conspiracy theorist.”

One other DeSantis spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, has a long-running feud with Jones after writing a 2021 article for the conservative Human Occasions publication titled “The ‘Florida Covid-19 Whistleblower’ Saga Is a Huge Lie.” DeSantis employed Pushaw shortly after the article ran.

In response, Jones filed a restraining order in the direction of Pushaw after which falsely suggested Pushaw violated it.

Jones faces a felony cost for allegedly accessing and downloading confidential properly being division data following her termination for insubordination. She moreover has an unrelated misdemeanor stalking price tied to an affair she had with a former pupil, which led to her dismissal as a Florida State College teacher.

As Jones gained fame and notoriety inside the information media in 2020, DeSantis bristled at her accusations and well-known her termination from FSU.

“I’ve requested the Division of Well being to clarify to me how somebody can be allowed to be charged with that and proceed on,” DeSantis suggested reporters. “I’ve a zero-tolerance coverage for sexual harassment.”

DeSantis moreover criticized reporters for calling Jones “a knowledge scientist” because of she operated as a website online and dashboard designer for the state. Jones is not an epidemiologist.

Underneath DeSantis, nonetheless, the state routinely slow-walked public data requests and hid some knowledge inside the early months of the pandemic. DeSantis was moreover criticized for reopening the state concurrently epidemiologists urged a slower technique.

Florida grew to turn out to be one of many major states to broadly reopen in 2020, making DeSantis a lightning rod for controversy that catapulted him onto the nationwide stage — along with Jones’ allegations, which he talked about have been echoed by critics because of “they’ve obtained to attempt to discover a boogeyman. Possibly it’s that there are black helicopters circling the Division of Well being. For those who consider that, I’ve obtained a bridge in Brooklyn I’d prefer to promote you.”

After Florida reopened within the summertime of 2020, circumstances and deaths jumped. However by the early winter of 2021, Florida’s lack of life cost was inside the middle of the pack, beneath states like New York nevertheless better than California’s. Because the introduction of vaccines, Florida has had a greater lack of life cost than many alternative states, which officers attribute to its large aged inhabitants and which critics blame on widespread anti-vaccine attitudes, significantly amongst conservatives.

The inspector widespread’s report, which interviewed 17 current and former properly being division officers, was triggered by Jones when she filed her wrongful termination grievance in July 2020 with the Florida Fee on Human Relations and alleged wrongdoing by Division of Well being officers. The price in January 2021 referred the allegations of official misconduct to the state’s chief inspector widespread, who then referred it to the division’s inspector widespread, which ought to look at such allegations to search out out their credibility.

The inspector widespread examined four separate allegations made by Jones, three relating to Covid positivity expenses and one relating to downloadable data models that listed specific particular person Covid circumstances.

Past the four specific allegations of official wrongdoing, the report talked about that completely different complaints she made relating to Florida’s Covid response “battle with the totality of the knowledge obtained throughout the OIG investigation.”

The principal targets of Jones’ accusations — Dr. Shamarial Roberson, Dr. Carina Blackmore and Courtney Coppola — all denied the accusations that Jones or staff have been directed to falsify Covid positivity expenses on-line to justify reopening the state. Colleagues of Jones indicated that she didn’t know what she was talking about, and they also have been “skeptical” of her claims, the report talked about.

“Complainant was not an epidemiologist and didn’t have system entry to underlying COVID-19 information in Merlin and ESSENCE,” the report well-known, referring to the state’s restricted properly being data methods.

Officers talked about it is going to make no sense to falsify data on-line anyway because of, ethics aside, it is going to have been instantly discovered as a result of the world watched Florida.

“If the complainant or different [Department of Health] workers have been to have falsified COVID-19 information on the dashboard, the dashboard would then not have matched information within the corresponding last each day report,” the report well-known. “Such a discrepancy would have been detectable by [Bureau of Epidemiology] workers conducting information high quality assurance, in addition to different events, each inside and outdoors the DOH, together with however not restricted to [County Health Departments], native governments, researchers, the press/media, and most of the people.”

In two of those circumstances, investigators talked about there was insufficient proof to assist her claims and determined her allegations have been “unsubstantiated.”

The report moreover found that Jones made an “unfounded” declare that the state modified its Covid positivity calculation with nefarious intent. However the specialists interviewed indicated she didn’t understand the best way it was formulated, and Jones obtained her data mistaken, the report talked about.

“DOH by no means calculated the charges of positivity within the method alleged by the complainant,” the report talked about. “Primarily based upon an evaluation of the accessible proof, the alleged conduct, as described by the complainant, didn’t happen.”

It wasn’t the one time that Jones misrepresented data. Early on inside the pandemic, she launched a Twitter assault on former College of Florida epidemiologist Natalie Dean for precisely mentioning that Jones didn’t understand the excellence between antigen and antibody assessments.

Jones moreover savaged College of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi on Twitter — and briefly drove him off the platform because of of the assaults from her followers — when he, like Dean, discounted Jones claims about Florida hiding Covid lack of life data.

“The widespread notion that the Florida Division of Well being is ‘cooking the books’ on COVID information is unsupported and unhelpful,” Dean wrote in a March 2021 tweet. “If we intention to have an actual dialog about Florida, of us want to maneuver previous this.”