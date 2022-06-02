‘Insufficient evidence’ for DeSantis critic’s claims of Covid cover-up

A outstanding critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Covid response made “unsubstantiated” and “unfounded” claims that state well being officers had fired her as a result of she refused to current manipulated knowledge on-line, in line with an inspector general’s report obtained by NBC Information on Thursday.
The 27-page report from the Florida Division of Well being’s Workplace of Inspector Normal mentioned it discovered “inadequate proof” or no proof to assist Rebekah Jones’ accusations that she was requested to falsify Covid positivity charges or misrepresent them on the state’s dashboard she helped design. The report additionally “exonerated” officers accused by Jones of wrongdoing as a result of they eliminated an information part from the web site to make sure that non-public particular person well being info was not launched publicly.
The unbiased report paints a portrait of an worker who didn’t perceive public well being coverage or the importance of epidemiological knowledge, didn’t have high-level entry to essential info and leveled claims that made skilled well being officers “skeptical.”
The report didn’t study one in every of Jones’ most explosives claims: that Florida deliberately hid deaths to make the pandemic appear much less lethal.
That conspiracy idea, which Jones alternately promoted and recanted on Twitter earlier than her account was suspended for violating the platform’s phrases of service, has continued on social media for greater than a 12 months, regardless of the dearth of proof. The Florida Democrat who ran the state’s emergency response on the time bemoaned how Jones unfold “disinformation.” Unbiased epidemiologists say the declare has no foundation.
Jones, who parlayed her Twitter and media fame into fundraising success, is now a Democratic congressional candidate difficult Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida’s Panhandle, the place she moved to run towards him.
Jones was widely hailed as a “whistleblower” after the Division of Well being Inspector Normal final 12 months decided she met the minimal standards for whistleblower protections below state legislation because it carried out this investigation, which has now discovered no substantiation for her claims of wrongful termination in Could 2020.
However her legal professional, Rick Johnson, maintains that his consumer continues to be a “whistleblower” and mentioned that she is going to nonetheless press her declare of wrongful termination in courtroom. He mentioned the investigative report governs the actions of state employees and doesn’t have an effect on her rights or potential to sue for wrongful termination in courtroom.
“It is easy: She was fired for refusing to govern Covid knowledge,” Johnson mentioned, noting that his consumer had issued a prolonged rebuttal to the division earlier this 12 months when it launched its preliminary findings, which have been confidential.
Johnson additionally accused the Florida Fee on Human Relations, which has to evaluate her wrongful termination declare earlier than she will go to courtroom, of slow-walking the case for political causes as DeSantis runs for a second time period this November.
“They are not going to do something till after the election,” Johnson mentioned.
A spokeswoman for DeSantis, Taryn Fenske, mentioned the declare was “the most recent absurd allegation from a discredited conspiracy theorist.”
One other DeSantis spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, has a long-running feud with Jones after writing a 2021 article for the conservative Human Occasions publication titled “The ‘Florida Covid-19 Whistleblower’ Saga Is a Massive Lie.” DeSantis employed Pushaw shortly after the article ran.
In response, Jones filed a restraining order towards Pushaw after which falsely instructed Pushaw violated it.
Jones faces a felony charge for allegedly accessing and downloading confidential well being division knowledge following her termination for insubordination. She additionally has an unrelated misdemeanor stalking cost tied to an affair she had with a former scholar, which led to her dismissal as a Florida State College trainer.
As Jones gained fame and notoriety within the information media in 2020, DeSantis bristled at her accusations and famous her termination from FSU.
“I’ve requested the Division of Well being to clarify to me how somebody can be allowed to be charged with that and proceed on,” DeSantis advised reporters. “I’ve a zero-tolerance coverage for sexual harassment.”
DeSantis additionally criticized reporters for calling Jones “an information scientist” as a result of she operated as an internet site and dashboard designer for the state. Jones is just not an epidemiologist.
Below DeSantis, nonetheless, the state routinely slow-walked public information requests and hid some data within the early months of the pandemic. DeSantis was additionally criticized for reopening the state whilst epidemiologists urged a slower method.
Florida turned one of many first states to broadly reopen in 2020, making DeSantis a lightning rod for controversy that catapulted him onto the nationwide stage — together with Jones’ allegations, which he mentioned have been echoed by critics as a result of “they’ve acquired to attempt to discover a boogeyman. Possibly it’s that there are black helicopters circling the Division of Well being. Should you consider that, I’ve acquired a bridge in Brooklyn I’d wish to promote you.”
After Florida reopened in the summertime of 2020, circumstances and deaths jumped. However by the early winter of 2021, Florida’s demise fee was in the course of the pack, beneath states like New York however increased than California’s. Because the introduction of vaccines, Florida has had the next demise fee than many different states, which officers attribute to its massive aged inhabitants and which critics blame on widespread anti-vaccine attitudes, particularly amongst conservatives.
The inspector normal’s report, which interviewed 17 present and former well being division officers, was triggered by Jones when she filed her wrongful termination grievance in July 2020 with the Florida Fee on Human Relations and alleged wrongdoing by Division of Well being officers. The fee in January 2021 referred the allegations of official misconduct to the state’s chief inspector normal, who then referred it to the division’s inspector normal, which should examine such allegations to find out their credibility.
The inspector normal examined 4 separate allegations made by Jones, three regarding Covid positivity charges and one regarding downloadable knowledge units that listed particular person Covid circumstances.
Past the 4 particular allegations of official wrongdoing, the report mentioned that different complaints she made regarding Florida’s Covid response “battle with the totality of the knowledge obtained through the OIG investigation.”
The principal targets of Jones’ accusations — Dr. Shamarial Roberson, Dr. Carina Blackmore and Courtney Coppola — all denied the accusations that Jones or workers have been directed to falsify Covid positivity charges on-line to justify reopening the state. Colleagues of Jones indicated that she didn’t know what she was speaking about, and so they have been “skeptical” of her claims, the report mentioned.
“Complainant was not an epidemiologist and didn’t have system entry to underlying COVID-19 knowledge in Merlin and ESSENCE,” the report famous, referring to the state’s restricted well being knowledge methods.
Officers mentioned it might make no sense to falsify knowledge on-line anyway as a result of, ethics apart, it might have been immediately found because the world watched Florida.
“If the complainant or different [Department of Health] workers have been to have falsified COVID-19 knowledge on the dashboard, the dashboard would then not have matched knowledge within the corresponding last each day report,” the report famous. “Such a discrepancy would have been detectable by [Bureau of Epidemiology] workers conducting knowledge high quality assurance, in addition to different events, each inside and outdoors the DOH, together with however not restricted to [County Health Departments], native governments, researchers, the press/media, and most of the people.”
In two of those circumstances, investigators mentioned there was inadequate proof to assist her claims and decided her allegations have been “unsubstantiated.”
The report additionally discovered that Jones made an “unfounded” declare that the state modified its Covid positivity calculation with nefarious intent. However the specialists interviewed indicated she didn’t perceive the way it was formulated, and Jones acquired her details mistaken, the report mentioned.
“DOH by no means calculated the charges of positivity within the method alleged by the complainant,” the report mentioned. “Primarily based upon an evaluation of the accessible proof, the alleged conduct, as described by the complainant, didn’t happen.”
It wasn’t the one time that Jones misrepresented knowledge. Early on within the pandemic, she launched a Twitter assault on former College of Florida epidemiologist Natalie Dean for appropriately stating that Jones didn’t perceive the distinction between antigen and antibody checks.
Jones additionally savaged College of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi on Twitter — and briefly drove him off the platform due to the assaults from her followers — when he, like Dean, discounted Jones claims about Florida hiding Covid demise knowledge.
“The widespread notion that the Florida Division of Well being is ‘cooking the books’ on COVID knowledge is unsupported and unhelpful,” Dean wrote in a March 2021 tweet. “If we intention to have an actual dialog about Florida, of us want to maneuver previous this.”