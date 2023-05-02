Texas Supreme Court: Intent to Deceive Required for Insurance … Law.com – The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that an intent to deceive is required to prove a breach of an insurance policy that prohibits the use of a vehicle for a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft. This decision has significant implications for the future of insurance coverage in the ride-sharing industry.
Insurance Law: Texas Supreme Court Rules Deception Must have been the Intention to Apply Liability
Texas Supreme Court: Intent to Deceive Required for Insurance … Law.com – The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that an intent to deceive is required to prove a breach of an insurance policy that prohibits the use of a vehicle for a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft. This decision has significant implications for the future of insurance coverage in the ride-sharing industry.