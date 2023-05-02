Florida

Insurance Law: Texas Supreme Court Rules Deception Must have been the Intention to Apply Liability

May 2, 2023
WP Premium Support

Texas Supreme Court: Intent to Deceive Required for Insurance …  Law.com – The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that an intent to deceive is required to prove a breach of an insurance policy that prohibits the use of a vehicle for a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft. This decision has significant implications for the future of insurance coverage in the ride-sharing industry.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram