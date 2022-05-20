Business

Insurtechweeklynewsroundup:May20

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Socotra

Socotra,developerofacloud-basedinsuranceplatform,hasacquiredAvolanta,asoftwarestart-upalsointheinsurancespace.

Neithersidedisclosedfinancialterms.PlanscallfortheAvolantateamtojoinSocotra.

Launchedin2018,Avolantahasacloud-basedplatformthatletsinsurersrapidlyinnovateandrolloutnewproductswithaunifiedportal.Inaddition,agentscancollaboratewithcustomersthroughsecure,sharedonlineapplications.Insurerscanusetheplatformtodelivercustomizedexperiencesandautomatedatacaptureandanalytics,amongothertasks.

Withthesale,Avolanta’stechnologywillbecomeknownastheSocotraUnifiedPortal.

Socotra,launchedin2014,offersacloud-basedplatformthathelpsinsurersbringinnovativeproductstomarket.ItreliesonopenAPIsandpubliclyavailabledocumentationsoinsurersandtheir“implementationpartners”canquicklyandefficientlydevelopproducts.

Guidewire

GuidewirehasreleasedElysian,anewcloud-basedsoftwareproductthathelpsinsurersquicklyconnecttothird-partyapps,launchlinesofbusinessquicklyandexpanddistribution.

TheproductaccomplisheseachtaskthroughIntegrationGateway,acloud-basedmicroservicethatexternalizesintegrationlogicandorchestratescallstoandfromInsuranceSuiteandthird-partyapplications.

Asaresult,itmakesthingseasiertointegratewithmorethan170partnerappsontheGuidewireMarketplace,accordingtotheproductannouncement.

PieInsurance

MGAPieinsurancereportedexpandedpremiumlevelsinits2022firstquarter.

Theinsurtechfocusedonworkers’compensationinsuranceforsmallbusinessessaiditmorethandoubledgrosswrittenpremiuminthe2022firstquartercomparedtothesameperiodtheyearbefore.Thecompanyalsoincreaseditsannualizedrunratepremiumtonearly$300million.

Piesaiditmorethandoubledthenumberofitsinsuranceagencypartners,toinexcessof2,800independentagentsintheUS.Theysubmitmorethan30,000applicationseachmonthwithmorethan40%submittedthroughPie’sproprietaryAPI,thecompanysaid.

“Thereremainsanincredibleopportunityfordisruptioninthesmallbusinesscommercialinsurancemarket,andPie’sgrowthacrosseveryfacetofthebusinessisatestamenttothedemandforaffordablypricedandaccessiblecoverage,”JohnSwigart,co-founderandCEOofPieInsurance,saidinpreparedremarks.

FenrisDigital

FenrisDigitalispartneringwithInsuranceGIGtogrowdataintegrationsintheindustry.

FenrisisaninsurancedatasourcinginnovatorthatprovidesasuiteofAPI-deliveredSOC2compliantproducts.InsuranceGIGisanAPIAppMarketthatconnectsbuyersandsellersandisdesignedtomakeinsurancebuyingandsellingeasier.

Theircombinedeffortisintendedtoprovidecommercialandpropertydataprefilltoagencies,wholesalesandcarriersandalsogrowtheInsuranceGIGecosystem.

Counterpart

Counterpart,amanagementliabilityinsurtechMGU,islinkingwithAspenInsuranceHoldings,Ltd.toexpandmanagementliabilityinsurancetomoresmallbusinesses.

Specifically,theirpartnershipisintendedtobringAspen’smanagementliabilityproductstosmallbusinessesinmoreindustriesandgeographies.

Counterparttoutsitsmanagementliabilityratingsystemstomeasuresmallbusinessriskexposuresashighlyadvanced.Theratingssystemshelpitofferinsuranceproducts,brokertoolsandHRservicestosmallbusinessclients,thecompanysaid.

InMarch,Counterpartraised$30millioninnewventurecapital.IncludingthatSeriesBfinancing,ithasraisedabout$40milliontodate.

Trellis

TheinsurtechTrellishassecuredaninvestmentfromAmexVentures.

Trellisdidnotdisclosethespecificamount,buttheSanFrancisco-basedcompanyhasraised$17milliontodate.

Thecompanyhasatechandservicesplatformdesignedtohelpconsumersaccesstheirinsuranceinformation.Ithelpspartnersintegrateinsuranceaspartoftheirselectionoffinancialofferingsbygivingconsumersamoreintegratedinsuranceshoppingexperience.

TheTrellisSavvydigitalrecommendationplatformisanend-to-endAPI-drivenproductthathelpsconsumersinstantlycompareandpurchasecarinsurancewithinapartner’sapporwebsite.

CFTE

Insurtechstart-upsformalargechunkoffintechlaunchesthathaveachievedunicornstatus,accordingtothelatestdatafromtheCentreforFinance,TechnologyandEntrepreneurship.

Theorganizationfoundthatatenthofallcompanieswithunicornstatusintheglobalfintechspaceareinsurtechstart-ups.

Diggingdeeper,thegroupfoundthattheUSaccountsfornearlytwo-fifthsoftheworld’sinsurtechunicorns,followedbytheUKinadistantsecondplace.

ThecenteralsorankedthetopinsurtechunicornsintheUSfor2022.Fromfirstplacetofifth:NextInsurance,Cedar,Ethos,NewfrontandOscar.





