Insurtechweeklynewsroundup:May20

Socotra
Socotra,developerofacloud-basedinsuranceplatform,hasacquiredAvolanta,asoftwarestart-upalsointheinsurancespace.
Neithersidedisclosedfinancialterms.PlanscallfortheAvolantateamtojoinSocotra.
Launchedin2018,Avolantahasacloud-basedplatformthatletsinsurersrapidlyinnovateandrolloutnewproductswithaunifiedportal.Inaddition,agentscancollaboratewithcustomersthroughsecure,sharedonlineapplications.Insurerscanusetheplatformtodelivercustomizedexperiencesandautomatedatacaptureandanalytics,amongothertasks.
Withthesale,Avolanta’stechnologywillbecomeknownastheSocotraUnifiedPortal.
Socotra,launchedin2014,offersacloud-basedplatformthathelpsinsurersbringinnovativeproductstomarket.ItreliesonopenAPIsandpubliclyavailabledocumentationsoinsurersandtheir“implementationpartners”canquicklyandefficientlydevelopproducts.
Guidewire
GuidewirehasreleasedElysian,anewcloud-basedsoftwareproductthathelpsinsurersquicklyconnecttothird-partyapps,launchlinesofbusinessquicklyandexpanddistribution.
TheproductaccomplisheseachtaskthroughIntegrationGateway,acloud-basedmicroservicethatexternalizesintegrationlogicandorchestratescallstoandfromInsuranceSuiteandthird-partyapplications.
Asaresult,itmakesthingseasiertointegratewithmorethan170partnerappsontheGuidewireMarketplace,accordingtotheproductannouncement.
PieInsurance
MGAPieinsurancereportedexpandedpremiumlevelsinits2022firstquarter.
Theinsurtechfocusedonworkers’compensationinsuranceforsmallbusinessessaiditmorethandoubledgrosswrittenpremiuminthe2022firstquartercomparedtothesameperiodtheyearbefore.Thecompanyalsoincreaseditsannualizedrunratepremiumtonearly$300million.
Piesaiditmorethandoubledthenumberofitsinsuranceagencypartners,toinexcessof2,800independentagentsintheUS.Theysubmitmorethan30,000applicationseachmonthwithmorethan40%submittedthroughPie’sproprietaryAPI,thecompanysaid.
“Thereremainsanincredibleopportunityfordisruptioninthesmallbusinesscommercialinsurancemarket,andPie’sgrowthacrosseveryfacetofthebusinessisatestamenttothedemandforaffordablypricedandaccessiblecoverage,”JohnSwigart,co-founderandCEOofPieInsurance,saidinpreparedremarks.
FenrisDigital
FenrisDigitalispartneringwithInsuranceGIGtogrowdataintegrationsintheindustry.
FenrisisaninsurancedatasourcinginnovatorthatprovidesasuiteofAPI-deliveredSOC2compliantproducts.InsuranceGIGisanAPIAppMarketthatconnectsbuyersandsellersandisdesignedtomakeinsurancebuyingandsellingeasier.
Theircombinedeffortisintendedtoprovidecommercialandpropertydataprefilltoagencies,wholesalesandcarriersandalsogrowtheInsuranceGIGecosystem.
Counterpart
Counterpart,amanagementliabilityinsurtechMGU,islinkingwithAspenInsuranceHoldings,Ltd.toexpandmanagementliabilityinsurancetomoresmallbusinesses.
Specifically,theirpartnershipisintendedtobringAspen’smanagementliabilityproductstosmallbusinessesinmoreindustriesandgeographies.
Counterparttoutsitsmanagementliabilityratingsystemstomeasuresmallbusinessriskexposuresashighlyadvanced.Theratingssystemshelpitofferinsuranceproducts,brokertoolsandHRservicestosmallbusinessclients,thecompanysaid.
InMarch,Counterpartraised$30millioninnewventurecapital.IncludingthatSeriesBfinancing,ithasraisedabout$40milliontodate.
Trellis
TheinsurtechTrellishassecuredaninvestmentfromAmexVentures.
Trellisdidnotdisclosethespecificamount,buttheSanFrancisco-basedcompanyhasraised$17milliontodate.
Thecompanyhasatechandservicesplatformdesignedtohelpconsumersaccesstheirinsuranceinformation.Ithelpspartnersintegrateinsuranceaspartoftheirselectionoffinancialofferingsbygivingconsumersamoreintegratedinsuranceshoppingexperience.
TheTrellisSavvydigitalrecommendationplatformisanend-to-endAPI-drivenproductthathelpsconsumersinstantlycompareandpurchasecarinsurancewithinapartner’sapporwebsite.
CFTE
Insurtechstart-upsformalargechunkoffintechlaunchesthathaveachievedunicornstatus,accordingtothelatestdatafromtheCentreforFinance,TechnologyandEntrepreneurship.
Theorganizationfoundthatatenthofallcompanieswithunicornstatusintheglobalfintechspaceareinsurtechstart-ups.
Diggingdeeper,thegroupfoundthattheUSaccountsfornearlytwo-fifthsoftheworld’sinsurtechunicorns,followedbytheUKinadistantsecondplace.
ThecenteralsorankedthetopinsurtechunicornsintheUSfor2022.Fromfirstplacetofifth:NextInsurance,Cedar,Ethos,NewfrontandOscar.