Intense video shows motorcyclist cling onto rising bridge in Florida

The Foremost Avenue Bridge in Daytona Seashore, Florida, is reopen after a brief closure Saturday because of an accident that brought on injury to the bridge, police say.Police say a bike was heading east round 10 a.m. towards the seaside when it ran by one of many visitors arms after dropping to permit the drawbridge to rise.The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, although he was not critically injured. The bike was left dangling off the bridge proven in images and video launched by DBPD.No different particulars surrounding the crash or its trigger have been accessible.

Extra video of motorcyclist who crashed through security arm of Foremost Avenue draw Bridge @CityDaytona Saturday am as bridge was going up. He fell off however bike towing trailer stored going. Bike dangled off bridge whereas trailer stayed on. Motorcyclist, from #Georgia, cited. pic.twitter.com/N1TcOkHcCy — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) March 14, 2022

No different particulars surrounding the crash or its trigger have been accessible.