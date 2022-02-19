Inter Milan ready moves for Lille’s Jonathan David, Juventus’ Paulo Dybala

Lille and Canada playmaker Jonathan David is drawing transfer interest from Inter. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Inter eye three in front-line revamp

Internazionale are monitoring the potential of a deal for three forwards this summer to boost their squad.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Serie A side are viewing the potential of signing Lille’s Jonathan David, Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca and Juventus’ Paulo Dybala.

The operation would depend on the Nerazzurri offloading Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez in the summer, with the club said to be unconvinced by the pair. Martinez, 24, only recently signed a new contract to ward off interest from other clubs at the time, however the situation appears to have changed for the Argentine.

Canada international striker David is linked as an option for Inter, with the 22-year-old said to be valued at €50 million by Lille. The striker has scored 12 goals in 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season, becoming a leading figure for his national team in their qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

As for Dybala, the 28-year-old is out of contract with Juventus at the end of the season, with Inter looking to capitalise on the forward potentially leaving their Serie A rivals.

Sassuolo striker Scamacca is said to be a long-term target of Simone Inzaghi, with the 23-year-old impressing in the league this season, scoring nine goals in 23 appearances.

PAPER GOSSIP

– Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a move for Nice striker Amine Gouiri in the summer, says Foot Mercato.

The 22-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 this season, scoring ten goals and assisting seven in 24 appearances this season. The report claims that the future of Kylian Mbappe has to be resolved before they look at signing Gouiri, who is attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.

– Barcelona have made an offer of a two-year contract to Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer, with the player yet to rule out a potential move away from the club. The Blaugrana are said to be keen on landing the Spain international, offering the option to extend the proposed contract by a further year.

– PSG winger Angel Di Maria is prioritising a club in Europe come the summer, despite interest from South America.

That’s according to Ekrem Konur, who reports that the 34-year-old is set to leave Les Parisiens at the end of his contract this season. Offers have been made by Atletico Mineiro, Flamengo and Corinthians to sign him, but the Argentina international is assessing his options.

– Leeds United are ready to make a move for New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos, reports Ekrem Konur.

The 23-year-old won the MLS Cup and was the league’s top scorer in 2020-21, impressing in his time with the club. The Premier League side is said to be interested in a summer move, willing to offer €12m to land him. Sources told ESPN that NYCFC rejected an offer from River Plate for Castellanos last week.

– Real Betis are set to sign Lazio defender Luiz Felipe on a pre-contract agreement, reports AS.

The 24-year-old is a free agent in the summer, and has decided to leave his current Serie A side when his deal expires. The report claims that Betis have reached an agreement to sign the centre-back on a five-year contract, with a salary of €2.5m.