Interactive: See How Oklahoma’s 2024 Budget Proposal is Allocated

The Oklahoma State Senate approved a $12.9 billion budget plan for Fiscal Year 2024 on Friday, moving the proposal one step closer to becoming law. The measure is expected to reach Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk later today.

While Stitt can reject portions of the budget, lawmakers completed their budget work in a special session and could return to the Capitol in June to override any gubernatorial vetoes.

More than half of state agencies listed in the general appropriations bill are set to receive a boost in appropriations beginning July 1. Others, including government oversight agencies like the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, will operate on a flat budget for another year.

“We’ve tried to be attentive,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, during a Tuesday budget hearing. “Will it be challenging for them? Yes, just like the people at home.”

Every House and Senate Democrat voted against HB1004x, the general appropriations bill.

Just two House Republicans, Reps. Tom Gann from Inola and Rick West from Heavener, voted against the measure. In the Senate, Shane Jett, R-Shawnee and Rob Standridge, R-Norman, cast no votes.

Use the interactive tools below to see how your lawmaker voted on the budget bill and how much state agencies are set to receive in the upcoming fiscal year:

Keaton Ross is a Report for America corps member who covers democracy for Oklahoma Watch. Contact him at (405) 831-9753 or [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @_KeatonRoss.