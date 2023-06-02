Interim Jail Director Likely to Be Made Permanent

The interim director of Oklahoma County’s jail could get the job permanently, members of the trust overseeing the operation said.

Members of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust heard reports of improvements and progress made at the jail under Maj. Brandi Garner, Garner, the interim jail director.

The board voted unanimously to interview Maj. Garner with the goal being to name her permanently to the position, appointing Trustees Steven Buck, M. T. Berry and Sheriff Tommie Johnson III to handle that possibility.

Trustee Berry is the retired Oklahoma City police chief.

Trust members decided to consider Maj. Garner without a national search after hearing from two members of the People’s Council for Justice Reform and others, who said jail operations continue to improve under Maj. Garner’s leadership.

“The general population is down around 1,450 people,” said Sean Cummings, a member of the justice Reform Council.

“It was as high as 1,730, as I recall, when Garner took over. “Obviously, our group sees that as a net positive.”

Mark Faulk agreed, telling trust members their decision to hire Maj. Garner as the interim administrator was sound.

“We constantly hear from people inside the jail and what we are hearing is that not only is the jail population the lowest it has been this century–thank you for that–the culture inside that jail is changing (thanks to the efforts of Garner and her staff.”