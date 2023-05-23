Intimissimi, lingerie brand behind steamy Jennifer Lopez ads, opens in Galleria Dallas

Intimissimi, an Italian lingerie brand identified for its racy tv advertisements that includes Jennifer Lopez, has introduced its first ever retailer in Texas. The opening happened in Galleria Dallas.

The corporate, which plans to extend its choice of retail outlets from a dozen to greater than 100 through the top of 2019, relied closely on superstar energy to construct brand consciousness. The contemporary tv advertisements that includes JLo display her dressed in the brand’s best-selling silk intimates from its spring assortment whilst stretching on a mattress to Italian track. The advert ends with JLo sending a few canines after a lone paparazzo whilst giggling.

The new retailer is situated at the first degree of Galleria Dallas, throughout from Sephora and subsequent to Tommy Bahama at the reverse finish of the mall from Victoria’s Secret, which used to promote the Intimissimi brand. A shop in Fort Worth is ready to open quickly.

According to a commentary from the store, Texas is a very powerful marketplace given the volume of e-commerce industry the corporate is seeing from the state. The corporate plans to open extra retail outlets in Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Intimissimi could also be exploring each buying groceries facilities and boulevard places for its 100 retail outlets, with a geographic focal point on states like California, Florida and Illinois. The corporate could also be taking a look at different vital towns around the nation.

Intimissimi is owned through Calzedonia Group, a 30-year-old Italian corporate that operates 4,800 single-label brand retail outlets in 50 nations, each owned and franchised. The Calzedonia brand comprises Italian legwear, hosiery, socks and swimming gear. Falconeri, identified for its cashmere sweaters, could also be a part of the crowd and has retail outlets in america, Europe and Asia.

The Galleria Intimissimi retailer is fairly higher than different retail outlets lately operated through the corporate.

Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi opened its first Texas retailer in Galleria Dallas on Friday. (Intimissimi)

