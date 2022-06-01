Introducing NoleGameday’s new Editor in Chief

There comes a time in each journey when one stumbles throughout a fork within the highway. That’s the second the place it’s important to determine between two selections, two paths, that could possibly be exponentially totally different from each other. Following almost six years with NoleGameday, that’s precisely the place I discover myself in the present day, with a option to make.
I’ve been weighing my choices for a very long time. Throughout this tenure with NoleGameday, I’ve watched time and time once more as our writers have gotten alternatives to additional themselves with different media retailers. I’m not going to lie, it’s crossed my thoughts a number of occasions to try to do the identical however I’ve at all times seen our model as a vacation spot, not a stepping stone.
As of June 1, 2022, I’m not prepared to only say it, I’m able to show it. The power has been shifting ever since final fall after we partnered with Sports activities Illustrated. Within the final 9 months, we’ve crossed obstacles and made accomplishments that we didn’t know had been achievable. The daily, month to month, and quarter to quarter progress has solely continued to develop as NoleGameday, and now, BucsGameday, have discovered their footing.
What’s loopy is that a variety of this success has come regardless of me not being ready to place my full concentrate on the product whereas shuffling a full-time job. After some deliberation, I’ve come to the choice that it’s time to take an opportunity on myself and on our model. Efficient in the present day, I’m taking the leap and giving this factor a reputable shot.
My title shall be altering from Lead Author and Editor to Editor In Chief. That actually sounds slightly extra official. This transfer will give Logan and I one hell of a chance to proceed enhancing the protection that NoleGameday and BucsGameday carry to their markets. I’m anticipating this to be our greatest yr but and the fireplace is burning brighter than ever earlier than proper now.
I need to present my appreciation to Logan Robinson for taking a shot on some awkward school child again within the day. Who would have ever thought that it will lead us to this second? Shout out to the entire group at NG and BG; Nate Greer, Austin Veazey, Charleston Bowles, Maddox Nebel, John Jenkins, Jacob Stevens, Jon Conahan, David Harrison, Caleb Skinner, and Collin Haalboom. With out the arduous work you place in each day, none of this might be potential. I additionally need to thank my spouse and household for working with this unpredictable profession and the ever-changing day-to-day schedule that it brings.
Lastly, thanks to everybody that takes the time to learn and assist our content material. On the finish of the day, all of this can solely profit you. That’s been our purpose since day one; to offer the very best product potential to our shoppers.
Stick round, as a result of the very best is but to come back.
