Police in Torrance are investigating the demise of a woman who was once found within a home early Tuesday.

The incident was once reported round 6 a.m. in the 23700 block of Western Avenue.

The woman was once found dead throughout the home. Her identification was once no longer in an instant launched and it’s unclear how she died.

No additional information about the incident were launched.

Anyone with further information is requested to name Torrance police at 310-328-3456.