The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating a plane crash in Virginia that led to F-16s being scrambled. The cause of the crash is still unknown and the pilot of the Cessna was unresponsive. The incident occurred when the aircraft entered restricted airspace in Washington, D.C. Latest reports from Jeff Pegues will be updates on the ongoing investigation. Receive breaking news, exclusive reporting, and live event notifications by turning on your browser notifications.
Investigation underway into Virginia plane crash that prompted F-16s to scramble
The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating a plane crash in Virginia that led to F-16s being scrambled. The cause of the crash is still unknown and the pilot of the Cessna was unresponsive. The incident occurred when the aircraft entered restricted airspace in Washington, D.C. Latest reports from Jeff Pegues will be updates on the ongoing investigation. Receive breaking news, exclusive reporting, and live event notifications by turning on your browser notifications.