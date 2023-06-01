Investigators obtains audio of Trump discussing classified document, sources say

News reports that investigators have obtained audio recordings of former President Donald Trump discussing a classified Pentagon document. The Justice Department’s special counsel, Jack Smith, is investigating whether Trump mishandled classified documents after leaving office. The recordings were reportedly from 2021 and suggest that Trump admitted to retaining the document after his time in the White House. Catherine Herridge has further details on the matter. Stay ahead of breaking news and get instant browser notifications for exclusive reporting and events. Activate notifications now.



