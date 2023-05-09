Texas

Investigators seek motive after SUV hits crowd, killing 8 near Texas migrant shelter

May 9, 2023
BC_Reporter

CBS News is reporting that eight people have been killed and at least 10 others injured in Texas after an SUV hit a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter. Investigators are looking into whether or not the crash was intentional. Correspondent Nicole Sganga is on the scene with more details. Enable browser notifications to stay informed about live events, breaking news, and exclusive reporting.

