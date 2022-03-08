IOC recommends no participation of athletes from Russia, Belarus

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The International Olympic Committee on Monday said its executive board is recommending prohibiting athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus in international competitions.

The recommendation is “to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants,” the IOC said in a statement.

The recommendation comes just three days after the IOC urged sports federations across the globe to move or cancel any events they were planning to hold in Russia or Belarus.

The move was prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, which violated the Olympic Truce. Belarus also breached the truce by supporting the Russian government.

“The current war in Ukraine,” the IOC said in its statement Monday, “puts the Olympic Movement in a dilemma. While athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country.”

“This is a dilemma which cannot be solved,” the committee continued, adding that after carefully considering the situation it issued its latest recommendation with “a heavy heart.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.