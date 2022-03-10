Iowa cat is renamed Dorothy after miraculously surviving tornado

In a stroke of pure luck, Patty Arnold’s cat survived a twister inside a shed on a farm in Iowa. The cat has since been renamed Dorothy. And sure, that title comes from the ordeal she went by means of, even when her house is in Iowa and never Kansas. The one battle scars the cat has are her fur matted in mud, sticks and particles.”I am positive it was terrifying for her however she would not appear to thoughts it now,” Arnold stated. Arnold stated she did not have a lot time to seek out shelter as an EF-2 twister approached her property in Humeston, Iowa. The twister brought on injury to barns and farm gear, whereas a horse trailer and dumpster had been carried a few quarter of a mile away within the storm. What was left of Arnold’s shed was discovered on the opposite facet of the road, which is the place Dorothy was discovered. “The one factor left was the door laying on the bottom and the ground. So I do not know the way she did it, God was together with her, too,” Arnold stated.

