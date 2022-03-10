Iowa cat is renamed Dorothy after miraculously surviving tornado

SHARES, THIS CAT H AS CERTAINLY USED ONE OF IT’S NINE LIVES. (PATTY ARNOLD, DOROTHY’S OWNER) 54:17 <“HOW SHE SURVIVED I IT? DON’T KNOW.”> IN A STROKE OF PURE LUCK, PATTY ARNOLD’S CAT DOROTHY RODE OUT SATURDAY’S TORNADO IN HER SHE SHED. THIS IS ALL THAT’S LEFT OF THE SHED ON HER FARM IN HUMESTON. THE ONLY BATTLE SCARS E TH CAT HAS IS HER FUR MATTED IN MUD, STICKS AND BRDEIS. (PATTY ARNOLD, DOROTHY’S OWNER) 520 :3 <“I’M SURE IT WAS TERRIFYING FOR HER BUT S HE DOESN’T SEEM TO MIND IT NOW.”> ARNOLD HAD JUST A FEW MOMENTS TO FIND SHELTER AS AN EF-2 TORNADO TORE THROUGH HER PROPERTY. BARNS AND FARM EQUIPNT ME ARE NOW REDUCED TO PILES OF RUBBLE. (PATTY ARNOLD, DOROTHY’S OWNER) 1644 15:2 <“THIS WAS OUR CATTLE SH ED OUT HERE. AND IT COMPLETELY CAME DOWN.”> ARNOLD SAYS THEIR HORSE TRAIR LEAND DUMPSTER WERE CARRIED ABOUT A QUARTER OF A MILE AWAY IN THE STO. RM AND HER SHED WAS FOUNDN O THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STRE. ET SHE SAYS SHE MAY NEVER KNOW HOW DOROTHY SURVIVED THE STORM BUT A CAT- ASTROPHE HAS BEEN AVER TED. (PATTY ARNOLD, DOROTHY’S OWNER) 548 :1 <“THE ONLY THING LEFT WAS THE DOOR LAYING ON THE GROUND AND THE FLOOR. SO I DON’T KNOW HOW SHE DID IT, GOD WAS WITH HER TOO
WATCH: Iowa cat is renamed Dorothy after miraculously surviving twister
In a stroke of pure luck, Patty Arnold’s cat survived a twister inside a shed on a farm in Iowa. The cat has since been renamed Dorothy. And sure, that title comes from the ordeal she went by means of, even when her house is in Iowa and never Kansas. The one battle scars the cat has are her fur matted in mud, sticks and particles.”I am positive it was terrifying for her however she would not appear to thoughts it now,” Arnold stated. Arnold stated she did not have a lot time to seek out shelter as an EF-2 twister approached her property in Humeston, Iowa. The twister brought on injury to barns and farm gear, whereas a horse trailer and dumpster had been carried a few quarter of a mile away within the storm. What was left of Arnold’s shed was discovered on the opposite facet of the road, which is the place Dorothy was discovered. “The one factor left was the door laying on the bottom and the ground. So I do not know the way she did it, God was together with her, too,” Arnold stated.
In a stroke of pure luck, Patty Arnold’s cat survived a twister inside a shed on a farm in Iowa.
The cat has since been renamed Dorothy. And sure, that title comes from the ordeal she went by means of, even when her house is in Iowa and never Kansas.
The one battle scars the cat has are her fur matted in mud, sticks and particles.
“I am positive it was terrifying for her however she would not appear to thoughts it now,” Arnold stated.
Arnold stated she did not have a lot time to seek out shelter as an EF-2 twister approached her property in Humeston, Iowa. The twister brought on injury to barns and farm gear, whereas a horse trailer and dumpster had been carried a few quarter of a mile away within the storm.
What was left of Arnold’s shed was discovered on the opposite facet of the road, which is the place Dorothy was discovered.
“The one factor left was the door laying on the bottom and the ground. So I do not know the way she did it, God was together with her, too,” Arnold stated.