Iowa lands Ohio State transfer WR Kaleb Brown as Hawkeyes continue to add offensive weapons from Big Ten

Kaleb Brown, a former Ohio State large receiver and a four-star recruit, has introduced his dedication to Iowa and his goal to transfer to the Hawkeyes. Brown was once ranked as the No. 78 total participant within the 2022 recruiting cycle and the second-ranked participant from the state of Illinois, and gained scholarship provides from 19 faculties together with Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State. In his freshman season at Ohio State, Brown performed 27 overall offensive snaps and stuck one cross for 5 yards.

What Does This Mean for Iowa?

The addition of Kaleb Brown to the Iowa offense is very important, as the group struggled offensively closing season and ranked as the second-worst offense within the FBS in yards according to recreation and ninth-worst in issues according to recreation. With the added firepower of Brown, as neatly as incoming transfers Cade McNamara and Erick Ali, the Hawkeyes will glance to flip their fortunes round this season. Offensive coordinator Brian Fernetz, who signed a revised one-year contract for the 2023 season, has set targets for the 12 months, together with a median of no less than 25 issues according to recreation and at least seven wins, together with each the common season and a imaginable bowl recreation.

The Hawkeyes, coached through Kirk Ferentz, completed closing season with an 8-5 document.