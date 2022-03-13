Iowa vs. Purdue odds, spread, how to watch, live stream: Model’s 2022 Big Ten Tournament picks, predictions

A Huge Ten battle highlights Sunday’s faculty basketball schedule when the Iowa Hawkeyes face the Purdue Boilermakers within the 2022 Huge Ten championship sport. Iowa enters Sunday’s showdown having gained eight of its final 9 video games. Purdue, in the meantime, has gained six of its final eight. The Boilermakers knocked off Michigan State, 75-70, on Saturday, whereas Iowa secured an 80-77 victory over Indiana. You may stream the game live on Paramount+.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is about for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are two-point favorites within the newest Iowa vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over-under for complete factors scored is 150. Sunday’s matchup might be seen dwell on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Find out how to watch Iowa vs. Purdue

Iowa vs. Purdue date: Sunday, March 13

Iowa vs. Purdue time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Iowa vs. Purdue TV channel: CBS

Iowa vs. Purdue dwell stream: Paramount+

School basketball picks for Purdue vs. Iowa

Earlier than tuning into the Purdue vs. Iowa sport, you want to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each Division I faculty basketball sport 10,000 occasions. Over the previous five-plus years, the proprietary pc mannequin has generated a formidable revenue of virtually $1,600 for $100 gamers on its top-rated faculty basketball picks in opposition to the unfold. Anybody who has adopted it has seen enormous returns.

For Iowa vs. Purdue, the mannequin is selecting the over 150 to hit with ease. The Hawkeyes characteristic one of many nation’s most explosive offenses, averaging 84.2 factors per sport, which ranks fourth within the nation. Iowa is led by Keegan Murray, who’s averaging 23.7 factors and eight.6 rebounds. The sophomore ahead is flattening 56.zero % of his photographs this season and dropped 32 factors in Saturday’s victory over Indiana.

Purdue, in the meantime, is scoring 80.four factors per sport, which ranks 10th within the nation. The Boilermakers scored 83 factors of their final assembly in opposition to Iowa on Jan. 27. Ahead Trevion Williams had a powerful displaying in that victory, recording a double-double with 12 factors and 10 rebounds. Plus, the entire has gone over in 4 of the final six conferences between Purdue and Iowa.

SportsLine’s mannequin initiatives these two groups will mix for 156 factors, which helps the over hit in properly over 60 % of simulations.

