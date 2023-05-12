Iowa Wesleyan, birthplace of Air Raid offense in college football, closes doors after 181 years

Iowa Wesleyan University, the birthplace of the Air Raid revolution in college football, is last its doors after 181 years because of ongoing monetary problems. The college held its final commencement on May 6.

In 1989, Iowa Wesleyan employed little-known Texas highschool trainer Hal Mumme to guide its NAIA soccer program. Mumme teamed up with offensive line trainer Mike Leach, large receiver Dana Holgorsen and quarterback Dustin Dewald to create the Air Raid machine on the collegiate degree. (Additionally, Oklahoma offensive line trainer Bill Bedenbaugh performed at Iowa Wesleyan beneath Mumme for three hundred and sixty five days.) The Tigers completed top-two nationally in passing offense all 3 years beneath Mumme, who posted a 25-10 file at a prior to now moribund program.

After his a hit run at Iowa Wesleyan, Mumme moved as much as Division II at Valdosta State and later introduced his offense to the SEC at Kentucky. He completed his college training occupation with a 142-152-1 file general. Mumme’s Air Raid training tree continues to develop, extending his have an effect on — and Iowa Wesleyan’s — at the game. Holgorsen and Leach each and every changed into a hit FBS head coaches. Leach’s training tree contains Lincoln Riley, Kliff Kingsbury, Josh Heupel and lots of others.

Though this system holds an important position in college soccer historical past, Iowa Wesleyan confronted primary price range shortfalls beginning in 2018. The college gained a $26 million mortgage from the United States Department of Agriculture, the usage of the varsity’s campus as collateral. The college requested Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for an extra $12 million mortgage in 2023, however in the end voted to near after its request used to be denied. The USDA will take keep an eye on of the campus.

Iowa Wesleyan is simply the newest college to near in fresh years. More than 90 colleges nationally have both closed or introduced plans to merge with different establishments since 2016. The Midwest has been hit particularly onerous via closures, with 17 in Iowa and its six border states.

In addition to its proud soccer historical past, Iowa Wesleyan represented one of the primary universities in the country to serve girls. Alumna Arabella Babb changed into the primary feminine legal professional in the United States in 1869. Peggy Whitson, the primary feminine commander of the International Space Station, additionally attended Iowa Wesleyan.