Iran seized oil tanker headed for Texas, U.S. Navy says

On Thursday, the U.S. Navy reported that Iran had seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker within the Gulf of Oman. This newest incident provides to the already heightened tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

The oil tanker, referred to as the Advantage Sweet, was once recognized by means of the Navy’s Mideast-based fifth Fleet. According to satellite tv for pc monitoring information from MarineTraffic.com, the vessel was once located within the Gulf of Oman, simply north of Muscat, Oman’s capital, on Thursday afternoon. It had departed from Kuwait and was once heading to Houston, Texas.

The oil tanker reportedly issued a misery name all through the seizure. The fifth Fleet condemned Iran’s movements, calling them unlawful and destabilizing, and steered Iran to liberate the vessel in an instant.

As of now, there was no reaction from the vessel’s house owners or from Iranian government. This seizure provides to a chain of hijackings and explosions in the similar area, which incorporates the Strait of Hormuz. This slender passageway is accountable for one-fifth of all traded oil making it a crucial junction.

These incidents started after the previous President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear handle international powers. This deal noticed Tehran prohibit its manufacturing of enriched uranium in change for the lifting of monetary sanctions. However, after the withdrawal, Trump re-imposed sanctions, resulting in a resurgence in hostilities with Iran.

The U.S. Navy has additionally accused Iran of sporting out a chain of limpet mine assaults on vessels that led to tanker injury in 2019, in addition to a deadly drone assault on an Israeli-linked oil tanker in 2021 which ended in the demise of 2 European team contributors. Tehran has denied accountability for those occasions, however the shadow struggle between Iran and the West continues to escalate within the area’s unpredictable waters. Tanker seizures had been a commonplace tactic since 2019.