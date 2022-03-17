Irish prime minister’s COVID case scrambles St. Patrick’s Day plans in Washington

Win McNamee/Getty Photographs

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden met nearly with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin Thursday after Martin examined constructive for COVID-19, scrambling vacation plans in Washington and hopes that St. Patrick’s Day traditions would return in-person after two years.

“I am actually, deeply sorry for the inconvenience, that we now have to satisfy nearly once more this yr — though I did at slightly distance for seven-and-a-half minutes get to see you yesterday and your lovely spouse, however particularly after flying all the best way right here to Washington, with so much occurring up within the Hill and the remainder,” Biden stated, chatting with the Taoiseach over video, seated subsequent to a display within the Oval Workplace.

Biden stated the 2 leaders have been assembly “in a second when calls for on unity on the planet are actually accelerating.”

Martin, who has remoted throughout the road from the White Home on the Blair Home, the place the Irish flag is on show, used his constructive prognosis to advertise vaccinations.

“Final yr, we met nearly throughout the Atlantic. This yr, we’re assembly nearly throughout the street, so we’re getting nearer,” he joked. “However I am feeling good, and I believe that reminds us of the significance of vaccines, and, trigger vaccines stop extreme sickness. And that it reminds us that central message we give the folks: get vaccinated for those who’re not vaccinated.”

Biden, identified to tout his Irish heritage, was set to host Martin for a conventional bilateral assembly and Shamrock handover, an Oval Workplace custom to mark St. Patrick’s Day courting again to 1952, however the occasion passed off nearly, as they have been compelled to do final yr within the pandemic when the UK was below journey restrictions.

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seated subsequent to Martin at Wednesday’s Eire Funds 30th Nationwide Gala, when he realized of his constructive outcome over a course of appetizers, however she continues to be transferring ahead along with her plans to host the Annual “Pals of Eire” luncheon on Capitol Hill, which Martin had been scheduled to attend.

Pelosi examined unfavorable this morning with a PCR check administered by the Capitol attending doctor, in keeping with a supply acquainted.

“In session with the Workplace of Attending Doctor, the Speaker will proceed common testing and observe CDC steering. The Pals of Eire Lunch at the moment will proceed however with out the participation of the Taoiseach,” her workplace stated in a press release to ABC Information.

Requested if she had any considerations for her well being, Pelosi instructed reporters Thursday, “No, I do not, however I get examined virtually day-after-day.”

“The Taoiseach had on a masks when he sat down however then when he began to eat, he took off the masks, after which it was proper in the course of the appetizer, they pulled him apart. We did not know why. However then, someday later, when it was my flip to talk, they instructed how we’d proceed, that he wouldn’t be talking,” Pelosi defined throughout her weekly press convention.

Biden additionally spoke on the gala, however the White Home stated he was not deemed a detailed contact of Martin. Whereas the president’s plans to satisfy Martin within the Oval Workplace are shot, Biden continues to be scheduled to attend Pelosi’s luncheon on the Hill.

“I believe we, Irish, are the one folks on the planet who truly are nostalgic for the long run,” Biden joked at Wednesday’s gala, with Martin within the viewers. “However, in fact, meaning coping with the current. Presently, in our time, we have seen extra change and problem, I imagine, than any time in generations.”

Biden, 79, examined unfavorable for COVID late final yr after he was in shut contact with an aide that examined constructive. An aide of Pelosi’s, 81, examined constructive final summer time, however her spokesperson stated the aide had not been in shut contact with the speaker because the publicity. Each Biden and Pelosi are totally vaccinated and boosted.

The Taoiseach’s constructive check rocking Washington comes because the nation largely eases COVID restrictions like masks mandates and because the White Home shifts its messaging from mitigating the virus to residing with it.

To that finish, the White Home introduced Thursday morning that COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients will probably be changed in April by Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown College College of Public Well being, who has taken on a outstanding function on tv networks communing the pandemic to Individuals.

Jha signaled that the function will probably be much less about vaccine distribution and extra about getting ready for a way forward for residing with the virus — however he takes on the place with little political expertise, at a time when the White Home desperately wants Congressional funding to be ready, and faces the prospect of coping with a possible new surge from the BA.2 variant.

On Thursday, Pelosi expressed her anger and disappointment over Congress’ lack of ability to move extra COVID reduction funding after Home Democrats have been compelled to strip $15.6 billion from the spending invoice final week over considerations about how the invoice could be paid for. Republicans don’t suppose there’s a want for added funding, and Democrats don’t need that funding to be offset by chopping into different applications.

“With all of the protections of the Taoiseach of Eire, he will get a constructive prognosis. Barack Obama, the previous president of the US, has a constructive indication. What probability does a poor particular person with a giant household, residing in a small condo working in a state of affairs which will or might not be secure…?” Pelosi stated Thursday, following a gathering with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Pelosi has been fuming that members of her personal occasion held up passage of the COVID funding final week, sources acquainted instructed ABC Information.

“I believe we’d like all the cash we are able to get, to have the assets that we have to struggle COVID,” she added. “The very last thing we’d like is one other variant.”

Simply this week, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff examined constructive for COVID, marking the primary time a member of the primary or second households shared a constructive check outcome. Former President Barack Obama, who additionally shares an Irish heritage with Biden, additionally introduced he examined constructive for COVID someday prior.

ABC Information’ Cheyenne Haslett, Oren Oppenheim, Chad Murray and Mariam Khan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.