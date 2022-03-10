IRS Investigating Epic Charter Schools Finances

Epic Constitution Faculties is dealing with one other investigation of its funds and governance, this one by the Inner Income Service, Oklahoma Watch has discovered.
The net constitution college’s board chairman was notified of the inquiry in a letter dated Jan. 14, information present.
Within the letter, the IRS requested paperwork relationship to 2015, about the identical time interval the state Auditor & Inspector examined. That audit, launched in October 2020, discovered the college diverted tens of thousands and thousands of taxpayer {dollars} right into a for-profit firm managed by the college’s co-founders, David Chaney and Ben Harris, and its former chief monetary officer, Josh Brock.
State Auditor Cindy Byrd supplied her findings to federal companies, together with the IRS and the FBI. The college has needed to repay the state $20 million to date, however no felony prices have been filed.
The IRS mentioned will probably be evaluating paperwork it’s requesting to data supplied on the annual tax kinds for Neighborhood Methods, Inc., the authorized title for Epic Constitution Faculties’ board. The company is in search of compliance in three areas: whether or not Epic has operated in methods allowed by its nonprofit tax standing, whether or not it precisely reported income and bills, and whether or not its governing board is ample to “stop and determine any lack of your group’s belongings.”
All Neighborhood Methods income comes from public schooling funding.
Epic has confronted a large number of investigations because it was based in 2011 by Chaney and Harris. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spent years probing the college, starting in 2013, and turned over its last report back to the lawyer common Jan. 28.
Final month, Lawyer Normal John O’Connor handed the investigation again to Oklahoma County District Lawyer David Prater, who initially oversaw the case. He’ll decide what, if any, prices are filed.
Epic in 2021 severed ties with its Chaney and Harris and their administration firm. Epic accomplished a full turnover of its board in an effort to enhance its governance.
In December, the board’s vice chairperson resigned, alleging fraud, office intimidation and harassment, and violations of the Open Conferences Act. A state Division of Training investigation into the allegations is underway.
