Irving lawyer fled Ukraine’s capital when Russia invaded. Now he says he doesn’t plan to leave

“Classes are off. We’re at war.”

Tom Sanchez woke up to those words in an email last Thursday in Ukraine’s capital when Russia invaded its western neighbor.

Since late January, the Irving lawyer had been in Ukraine studying Russian at the NovaMova International Language School in Kyiv, where he’d been going for the past several years to learn the language.

While Ukraine is now defending itself from the second-most powerful military in the world, Sanchez says he has no plans to leave.

“Everybody in Kyiv knew [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was going to attack,“ he said, speaking by phone to The Dallas Morning News on Monday from his hotel room in Lviv, about 330 miles west of the Ukrainian capital.

After the invasion, Sanchez and his classmates tried to figure out what to do.

In earlier trips, class sizes had been bigger, usually with students from other countries trying to earn college credit. This time around, however, the classes were smaller.

Sanchez, who is 69 years old, is an intellectual property lawyer, according to his LinkedIn page. A partner at Dallas’ Kelly & Krause, Sanchez has lived in North Texas for about 20 years.

He said he served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1970s as a radio operator and knows what it feels like when a bomb is dropped — even at a distance. He recalled how the ground shook in Kyiv late last week.

“When something big hits, even if it’s 5 miles away, you will feel the ground move,” he said. “The sound comes afterwards.”

Irving resident Tom Sanchez in a photo in Chernihiv, Ukraine, a city that is about 89 miles northeast of the country’s capital, Kyiv. Sanchez said he visited the city about two weeks ago, before Russia’s invasion that started Thursday. The city has since been hit by missile attacks, according to media reports.

Fleeing Kyiv

Sanchez caught a train to Lviv on Friday night, a ride that — under normal circumstances — takes about eight hours. It turned into a 17-hour trip.

Women and children were boarded onto available trains first, he said. Several men tried to sneak on with women and children, he said.

“Couple of the big men who were waiting with their wives hauled them off and everybody cheered,” Sanchez said about those trying to sneak on.

When men were finally allowed on the trains, they were packed into the cars. Many of them stood for most of the ride, he said. People started offering seats to others so they could sit for an hour or so before offering it to someone else, he said.

What made the ride even more miserable was how hot it got inside of the packed trains. Sanchez said temperatures reached above 84 degrees.

“It was hot as hell on that train,” he said.

Adding to the misery, Sanchez said, was that the train stopped multiple times. He believes there was an effort to avoid areas where conflict was occurring.

“The conductor would quietly come through and tell everybody, ‘Get your warm clothes on, I’m going to lead you out this side or that side of the train. Just stay quiet,’” Sanchez recalled.

“You could hear the gun fights going on outside. It’s a marvel that those train conductors kept us going.”

Staying safe for now

Sanchez is now at a hotel in Lviv, about 50 miles away from the Poland border. He said he recently got a call from a friend who asked for help to get a young family member out of the country. He has since learned that they were unable to get out of Kyiv.

About 350,000 Ukrainian refugees, mostly women and children, have escaped to Poland, Ukraine’s western neighbor, according to media reports. Thousands are still waiting to enter the country, along with others, including Romania and Hungary.

“All those people standing in 10-mile queues waiting to get in Poland, I don’t know how they survived the snow and the cold weather,” Sanchez said.

Where to donate to help Ukrainians News More than 500,000 refugees have now fled Ukraine as the war against Russia intensifies. That number could soar to 4 million, according to a spokeswoman from the U.N. refugee agency. Many in the U.S. want to help but are wary of sending money into a country at war. Here’s a list of established groups assisting in Ukraine or in neighboring countries now housing refugees.

He said the city so far is safe from military conflict, but described the mood as “stoic.” He said some restaurant owners are closing their shops early so people can sleep on the floors.

After 10 p.m., no one is allowed outside, Sanchez said, and hotel guests practice bomb drills each night.

Although Sanchez had planned on leaving Feb. 20, he said he will now stay. When asked why, his reply is simple: “I think the two kids in my class said it best, ‘If I’m here, my family will care; my country will care. Pretty good for a couple of 23-year-olds.”

Tom Sanchez (left) cooks for a class assignment with a classmate in Kyiv, Ukraine before classes were canceled amid the Russian invasion in the country.

Sanchez said Russia’s invasion is not merely a problem for Ukraine — something he said Ukrainians had been aware of in the weeks leading up to the attack, and since 2014. He praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership, describing it as “almost Biblical.”

The current war is Putin’s push for world power, Sanchez said, and he does not believe Putin will stop with Ukraine if he is successful.

For now, Sanchez said, he has not decided when he will return home.

“You would have to ask the guy in Moscow,” he said, referring to Putin. “You have to ask him what his plans are, and I’ll tell you what my plans are.”