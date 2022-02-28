Irving man describes escaping Ukraine’s capitol on ‘freedom train’ out of Kyiv

As the fighting grew closer, Tom Sanchez knew it was time to flee his apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Irving man, who was studying at a language school in the country, had initially resisted warnings by the U.S. government to evacuate as Russia prepared to invade.

That changed Friday when Sanchez caught a train, which he has dubbed the “freedom train,” to Lviv, another city in Ukraine, according to a report from WFAA-TV (Channel 8).

In an interview with the station, Sanchez described the harrowing train ride, which was rerouted numerous times to avoid danger, with the usual eight-hour trip taking 17 hours.

“You could hear a lot of automatic weapons going off,” Sanchez told Channel 8, describing what he heard from the train. “There were a lot of explosions, and they were coming closer and closer.”

Several times, the train conductor turned off all of the train’s lights when gunfire and explosions grew louder, he told Channel 8 and inside the train cars the temperature soared and everyone was forced to stand the entire time.

The train eventually made it to Lviv, and Sanchez told the station he has found shelter above a restaurant but will be on the move again soon.