Irving swears in new police chief, who promises ‘progressive, meaningful policing’

Irving’s new police chief promised “progressive and significant policing” to a crowd of public servants and group leaders as he was sworn in Tuesday.

Chief Derick Miller took over because the division’s 11th high cop — and its first Black police chief — after a nationwide search.

The division “will proceed to be skilled, resilient, progressive, reliable and, most of all, moral,” Miller mentioned on the ceremony.

Derick Miller (Courtesy picture)

“We’ll shield the susceptible from hurt, we are going to safeguard the harmless from harm, we are going to all the time place ourselves in hurt’s manner when needed,” he mentioned.

A local of Benbrook, Miller joined the Carrollton Police Division in 1992 as a reserve officer and labored up the ranks to chief in 2017. He was one among six finalists named final month for the Irving job.

In his remarks, Miller dedicated the division to deepening group engagement and sustaining sturdy inside communication.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to be in a metropolis that’s so vibrant, so various,” Miller instructed reporters after taking the oath and having his police badge ceremoniously pinned on by his two kids. “There’s a lot group assist for this police division, it’s wonderful.”

He added: “Constructing and sustaining belief is what that is all about. If our group doesn’t belief us, they received’t name for us once they want our assist — and that’s job No. 1 for us.”

Miller replaces former Chief Jeff Spivey, who retired this 12 months.

The brand new chief concluded his speech Tuesday on the division’s headquarters by saying, “Let’s get to work.”