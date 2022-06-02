Is Amber Heard’s net worth enough to cover the $15 million judgment from Johnny Depp’s lawsuit?

A jury that discovered Amber Heard responsible of defaming ex-husband Johnny Depp has ordered her to pay $15 million in damages, posing monetary dangers for the 36-year-old actress, in line with specialists.

Though Heard’s wealth is unclear, she has earned hundreds of thousands for her work in TV and movies akin to “Aquaman” and “Aquaman 2.” She beforehand obtained a $7 million settlement from Depp after their 2016 divorce, which she pledged to donate to charities together with the American Civil Liberties Union. In the course of the trial she mentioned she hadn’t but fulfilled the pledge due to Depp’s lawsuit.

However testimony in the course of the trial steered that Heard’s profession had stalled as a result of authorized battle with Depp, according to Newsweek. That will increase questions on whether or not Heard’s pockets are deep sufficient to cowl the damages, which included $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, though the latter was decreased to Virginia’s cap of $350,000 on such awards.

Whereas Heard may attraction the decision, she must put up a bond for the complete $10.35 million judgment, plus curiosity, because the attraction proceeds, in line with lawyer Sandra Spurgeon of Spurgeon Regulation Group in Lexington, Kentucky.

“For a person who would not have the flexibility to pay the judgment and no skill to put up the bond, then there’s a actual challenge if the profitable social gathering intends to execute the judgment,” Spurgeon instructed CBS MoneyWatch.

By comparability, the jury awarded Heard $2 million within the lawsuit. Depp, 58, earned as a lot as $650 million over one 13-year interval, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Even so, a former supervisor and agent testified in the course of the trial that his spending — akin to $300,000 a month on full-time employees — had eroded his wealth over time.

Heard did not tackle the monetary phrases of the decision in an announcement she revealed on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon through which she expressed “disappointment” on the jury’s resolution. Listed below are Heard’s choices following the extremely publicized verdict:

Enchantment the judgment

As famous above, Heard may attraction the decision in hopes of getting a extra favorable judgment and decreasing the fee. However within the meantime, she must put up a bond for the complete $10.35 million in damages, which can or might not be possible, Spurgeon mentioned.

Not sufficient cash? Wages may very well be garnished

If Heard decides in opposition to an attraction however would not come up with the money for to pay the judgment, she may find yourself along with her present and future wages garnished, in line with authorized specialists.

“The query is that if she says, ‘Look, I haven’t got it. It is not there — you’ll be able to look in my financial institution accounts,’ then we will speak about issues like garnishing her wages,” mentioned CBS Information authorized contributor Jessica Levinson.

She added, “That is not an uncommon state of affairs the place anyone says, ‘I haven’t got — I can not fulfill this,’ and so I actually suppose as a result of she has incomes potential” a part of her wages may very well be garnished in consequence.

File for chapter

Heard additionally has the choice of submitting for chapter, which might get rid of the $10 million in compensatory damages, Spurgeon mentioned. However she’d nonetheless be on the hook for the $350,000 in punitive damages, which usually cannot be discharged in a chapter.

Depp may resolve to waive the judgment

Depp may additionally resolve to not execute the judgment, in impact waiving the financial damages, Spurgeon mentioned.

“He is within the driver’s seat proper now,” she mentioned, noting that Depp additionally may negotiate with Heard for a decrease greenback determine.

In his Instagram remark after the decision, Depp did not point out whether or not he intends to pursue the financial judgment in opposition to Heard. He wrote that the “purpose of bringing this case was to disclose the reality, whatever the end result.”

He added, “I really feel at peace understanding I’ve lastly completed that.”