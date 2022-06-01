Is Ashley Benefield the real-life “Black Swan”?

Ashley Benefield is a former ballerina and swimsuit mannequin who based a groundbreaking ballet firm. At present, she can also be referred to as a killer, charged with murdering her husband Doug Benefield in Florida

How this lovely dancer and inventive spirit turned accused of one thing so ugly is the main target of “The Black Swan Homicide?” Reported by “48 Hours” contributor Jim Axelrod, the story airs Saturday, June four at 10/9c on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Ashley and Doug met in August 2016 at a cocktail party in Florida throughout the presidential marketing campaign. Doug was 54, and Ashley was 24, however age hardly mattered. “He simply — instantly thought Ashley was essentially the most lovely, essentially the most superb particular person on the earth,” says Alice Robb, a contributing author for Vanity Fair journal.

Doug and Ashley Benefield

On the time they met, she labored within the marketing campaign workplace of Donald Trump in Sarasota, Florida. He was a guide from South Carolina, a former Navy pilot who labored with know-how corporations and protection contractors.

“They had been saying ‘I really like you’ to one another inside, I feel, every week or so,” says Robb.

After figuring out one another for under 13 days, the 2 had been married by Doug’s shut pal Journey Cormeny, on the time an ordained Episcopal minister. He puzzled concerning the timing however in the end agreed to marry them. “I spotted he is made up his thoughts … I used to be being loyal to my pal,” he instructed Axelrod.

Doug’s teenage daughter Eva admits there was friction between her and Ashley. “He principally instructed her that I wanted anyone … I wanted a motherly function in my life. And I did not suppose that I wanted that,” Eva instructed Axelrod.

Eva had already been by way of important trauma. Solely 9 months earlier, Eva had come residence from faculty to find her mom Renee’s useless physique. She had died of an undiagnosed coronary heart ailment.

Doug stepped as much as turn out to be very near Eva. “After my mother died … he made positive … I might go to him with boy issues, with faculty drama, with something. And he would deal with it,” Eva mentioned.



The troubled marriage of Ashley and Doug Benefield 19 images

However their shut relationship suffered after Ashley moved in; Eva mentioned she felt like Ashley was taking away her finest pal.

Ashley had a dream to create an inclusive ballet firm that includes all physique sorts and ethnicities. Doug needed to make Ashley blissful, pals say, and he was decided to make her dream a actuality. Dancers from all around the nation started arriving in Charleston on the finish of the summer time of 2017 to hitch the American Nationwide Ballet, or ANB.

Ashley additionally needed to pursue motherhood and in July 2017, she turned pregnant.

The tensions with Eva continued to mount. Sooner or later, after Doug and Ashley argued about Eva, Doug misplaced his mood and fired a gun into the ceiling of their residence. Those that knew him mentioned it was uncharacteristic.

Doug’s shut pal Cormeny says Doug instructed him, “I did the dumbest factor I’ve ever finished in my life.”

Ashley instructed Doug and others that she felt nauseous throughout her being pregnant. Ashley moved again to Florida the place her mom might look after her fulltime.

Doug agreed, however Ashley took it additional than he ever anticipated. On an evening when he was internet hosting a celebration for ANB, Ashley drove again to his home and left a four-page letter itemizing all his inadequacies and extra.

Within the word, Ashley referred to as Doug “possessive” and “controlling.” She wrote the incident when he’d fired a gun into the ceiling had left her “fearful for her life and the protection of her unborn baby.”

“I might see the look in his face when he learn it,” mentioned his daughter Eva. “I might simply inform his coronary heart was damaged.”

The months that adopted had been an more and more tough time for Doug. The funding by no means totally materialized, and the ballet firm fell aside.

Ashley unleashed numerous accusations towards Doug. She claimed he was poisoning her with tea and accused him of poisoning his spouse Renee, who had died of a coronary heart ailment. Her claims had been investigated however nothing was discovered to substantiate the fees.

When their daughter was born in March 2018, Ashley did not inform Doug and didn’t put his title on the start certificates. It could be six months earlier than he’d be allowed to see her, after a choose intervened.

One way or the other, the couple patched up their variations and for a 12 months, they appeared principally blissful.

Within the spring of 2020, Ashley urged a transfer to Maryland with their then 2 1/2-year-old daughter and Ashley’s mom Alicia Byers. Doug agreed.

On September 27, 2020, Doug helped Ashley pack the household’s possessions right into a U-Haul truck. Round 7 p.m., Ashley’s mom took her granddaughter out to a close-by park and Ashley and Doug had been alone in the home.

Instantly, a neighbor heard screaming and referred to as 911. Ashley went to a unique neighbor. “She walks subsequent door, gun in hand,” says Tommie Benefield, Doug’s cousin. “Tells the neighbor …’I shot Doug in self-defense.’ The neighbor calls 911.”

When police and medical employees responded, Doug was nonetheless alive however unable to talk. He died an hour later at a close-by hospital.

Whereas Ashley made no statements to sheriff deputies, her mom and her lawyer Religion Brown did. Her mom mentioned she and Ashley had been dwelling in worry of Doug for three-and-a-half years. She claimed they tried to get assist from the authorities however that nobody would assist them. Ashley’s allegations towards Doug had been investigated by the authorities however Doug was by no means charged with against the law. Alicia countered that Doug “is aware of learn how to play the sport.”

Brown instructed police that Ashley was planning to get away from Doug as soon as and for all and had an escape plan. Ashley, Brown mentioned, had a protected place to remain, a burner cellphone, and a rental automotive rented underneath a unique title. She instructed deputies that Ashley needed to place the plan into impact the subsequent day as a result of she was afraid Doug had “gotten wind of it.”

Investigators decided that Doug had been shot twice whereas he was turned away from Ashley. He was shot as soon as within the leg and as soon as within the arm and that bullet traveled into his chest cavity.

Solely Ashley is aware of precisely what occurred, however she hasn’t made any statements. 5 weeks after the capturing, Ashley was arrested and charged with second diploma homicide. She pleaded not responsible. She was launched on bond after spending about two weeks in jail.

It stays unclear whether or not Ashley actually did worry for her life or if she’s a manipulative “black swan” straight out of a Hollywood movie. Her trial shouldn’t be anticipated to happen till 2023.