Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight in Bucks vs. Lakers on TNT?

After a rough early half of January, where they lost six of eight, the Bucks seemed to have bounced back by winning seven of their next nine.
They are currently on a four-game Western Conference road trip, having won against the Trail Blazers and Clippers. After playing the Lakers on Tuesday, the wrap-up their road trip in Phoenix on Thursday.
Against the Clippers on Sunday, the reigning NBA champions dominated and won 137-113.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?
Having missed just a couple of games since Christmas Day, the Greek Freak is most likely to suit-up against the Lakers. Not being listed on the team’s latest injury reports helps as well.
Through 45 appearances this season, Antetokounmpo has led the team to a 29-16 record with averages of 28.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists (tied career-high).
The previous time the Bucks faced the Lakers, on Nov. 17, he erupted for a season-high 47 points and led the defending champions to a 109-102 victory.
At this point, Antetokounmpo is ranked No. 3 on NBA.com’s latest MVP Ladder with only big men Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic ranked ahead of him.
What channel is Lakers vs. Bucks on?
- TV channel (national): TNT
- Live stream: NBA League Pass
This game of the star-studded Lakers hosting the defending champions will be broadcasted nationally on TNT. It will also be available to stream on-demand on NBA League Pass.
Both the Lakers and the Bucks are two of the top four teams with respect to the most nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season.
The Los Angeles franchise leads the league with 42 games on TNT, ESPN or NBA TV while the Bucks rank fourth with 36 games.
Lakers vs. Bucks start time
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 8
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. PT
Lakers vs. Bucks is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The game will tip-off shortly after the scheduled start time.
Lakers upcoming schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Feb. 8
|vs. Bucks
|10:00 p.m
|TNT
|Feb. 9
|at Trail Blazers
|10:00 p.m
|–
|Feb. 12
|at Warriors
|8:30 p.m
|ABC
|Feb. 16
|vs. Jazz
|10:00 p.m
|ESPN
|Feb. 25
|vs. Clippers
|10:00 p.m
|ESPN
Bucks upcoming schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Feb. 8
|at Lakers
|10:00 p.m
|TNT
|Feb. 10
|at Suns
|10:00 p.m
|TNT
|Feb. 14
|vs. Trail Blazers
|8:00 p.m
|–
|Feb. 15
|vs. Pacers
|8:00 p.m
|–
|Feb. 17
|vs. 76ers
|8:30 p.m
|TNT