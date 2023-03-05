Is it OK to eat seafood during red tide in SWFL? What to know

Red tide has returned to Southwest Florida, with lifeless fish and lifeless eels washing ashore on seashores.

Heading to the seaside now not sounds too interesting, and the presence of red tide begs the query: How protected is it to eat the seafood?

It is OK to eat native finfish during a red tide, with a catch

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, or FWC, studies on its website that “yes, it is safe to eat local finfish as long as the fish are filleted before eaten.”

“However,” FWC cautions, “it is never a good idea to eat dead or distressed animals, especially in a red tide area because the reason for the animal’s strange behavior or death cannot be absolutely known.”

Can you eat shellfish at a cafe or purchase it from seafood marketplace during red tide?

The FWC web page additionally says store-bought, restaurant-served shellfish is “safe to eat during a bloom because the shellfish are monitored by the government for safety.”

“Commercially available shellfish are often not locally harvested, and, if harvested locally, are tested for red tide toxins before they are sold,” the FWC website online learn.

How a ways out from shore is it protected to catch seafood from the Gulf

Red tide blooms can prolong 20, 30 miles or extra from the coastline into the Gulf, such a lot of commerical fishing companies will head out a lot farther to play it protected.

Katie Fischer, owner-operator of Island Seafood in Matlacha, informed The News-Press in a 2018 tale that their company-owned boats during a red tide that yr would fish for grouper and snapper 80 to 100 miles offshore.

After Hurricane Ian ultimate fall, some puzzled how protected it used to be to eat fish and shellfish from the Gulf and waterways.

Chanda Jamieson, a Southwest Florida seafood seller-owner of The Fisherman’s Daughter, mentioned fish used to be protected to eat so long as it used to be correctly ready and cooked.

“Fishing families have seen Southwest Florida’s water quality change over time, encountering red tide and algal blooms, as well as the presence of (Vibrio) bacteria,” Jamieson informed The News-Press for a November tale.

“This has been going on for years, and through it all, commercial fishermen and local seafood processors have continued to put time and care into each and every catch, ensuring it is cooled and cooked properly.”

Science at the back of red tide

With the red tide discovered off Southwest Florida coast in contemporary weeks, ranges from Tampa Bay south to Marco Island vary from round 10,000 cells in keeping with liter to greater than 1 million cells in keeping with liter, the FWC mentioned.

Fish kills and respiring problems in people can get started when ranges achieve 10,000 cells in keeping with liter, the flora and fauna fee has reported. While red tide happens naturally in Southwest Florida, scientists have mentioned the newest blooms are fed alongside the coast by way of extra vitamins operating of the panorama.

