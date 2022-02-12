Is James Harden playing tonight? All-Star’s status for 76ers vs. Thunder

The 76ers made the biggest splash on trade deadline day when they sent All-Star guard Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to the Nets in return for All-Star guard James Harden.

Harden is reunited with 76ers president Daryl Morey, who was at the helm of the Rockets during Harden’s nine-year tenure in Houston. He’ll look to boost the 76ers chances at winning the NBA title, trying to get the most out of an MVP-caliber season from Joel Embiid.

When will the newly acquired All-Star make his Sixers debut? Here’s everything we know below.

When will James Harden make his 76ers debut?

Now is a good time to remind you that Harden missed the Nets’ last four games due to “hamstring tightness”.

While it is uncertain if that was just a ploy while the Sixers and Nets negotiated trade details or if the star guard is actually hurt is to be determined, but Harden has already been ruled out for both of the 76ers’ games this weekend.

According to The Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck, Harden will arrive in Philly sometime this weekend and meet with the 76ers’ performance staff. As a result, he will not suit up against the Thunder on Friday or the Cavaliers on Saturday.

A team official also confirmed to @thephillyvoice that Harden is not expected to play this weekend. He’ll arrive in Philly area this weekend and will be evaluated by the Sixers’ performance staff at that time — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 11, 2022

Beyond this weekend’s games, the 76ers only have two more contests before All-Star Weekend, giving Harden a small window to make his return before the break.

Harden was averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game with the Nets prior to the trade.

