Is New York Giants QB Daniel Jones the NFL’s best 7-step drop passer?

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t on the prime of many lists today in relation to passing distinctions however he has been ok in some conditions to garner accolades.

Touchdown Wire has deemed Jones the present king of the seven-step drop:

It has been a degree of frustration amongst many observers that the Giants haven’t allowed Jones to let his freak flag fly as a deep passer over the past couple of seasons. Jones is an incomplete quarterback, which is a major motive the group didn’t choose up his fifth-year possibility. It’s clear that that is Jones’ final probability with Huge Blue, and we don’t let know what the offense will seem like beneath new head coach and former Payments offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. But when Jones is the man this season, Daboll may need to take into account extra deep drops (which ties to extra deep passes, in fact) than we’ve seen earlier than. That Daboll seems to be pointing to this idea is encouraging. In 2021, Jones took seven-step drops on 27 dropbacks, finishing 22 of 26 passes for 330 yards, 203 air yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer score of 157.2. Two of these makes an attempt got here on passes of 20 or extra air yards, each had been accomplished, and each had been accomplished for touchdowns. This 52-yard rating to John Ross towards the Saints’ excellent protection exhibits how these deep drops not solely mitigated the Giants’ safety points, but in addition gave Jones the time to see the sector at his comparatively elementary degree.

Jones bashers will contend that he doesn’t have it in him to get to the subsequent degree. However we’ve seen him have makes use of in his rookie season beneath Pat Shurmur and with this new teaching employees he may develop right into a franchise quarterback.