Is Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher A Top 10 Coach In College Football?

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
As the legend of Jimbo Fisher continues to grow following his comments from the Nick Saban aftermath, there’s a track record that proves he remains one of college football’s top coaches. 

Fisher, who is entering his fifth season at Texas A&M, has only finished below .500 once in his 13 seasons as a head coach. That came in his final year with Florida State after his quarterback, Deondre Francois, suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, thus leading to an eventual 5-6 record. 

CBS Sports recently released its top 50 coaches for the start of the 2022 season. At this point in his career, it’s widely considered that Fisher is a top 10 play-caller in the sport. According to CBS Sports, he sneaks in at the No. 5 spot.



