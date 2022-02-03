Is there a best or worst day to find gas? This study may have found the answer







Can you really save money at the gas pump just by filling up on a certain day? A recent study by GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices across the country, determined the best and worst days of the week to fill your tank and save the most money.That study found that Monday is the best day of the week to buy gasoline in 17 states, which is on par with the company’s previous studies in 2017, 2018 and 2019.A new finding, however, is that Friday was one of the best days to buy gas in 2021.”This trend refutes 2019’s results, which placed Friday as one of the most expensive days of the week at the pump, and can perhaps be attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the emerging prominence of work from home lifestyles,” a news release from GasBuddy says.The study determined that Thursday was the worst day of the week to buy gas in 28 states. “In 2021, the middle of the week became far more expensive to fill up than on Mondays or Fridays,” the release says. “While the weekend previously held the title for the most expensive prices, Wednesday now follows Thursday as the most expensive day to fill up.” “When it comes to saving money at the pump, Monday becomes more than the dreaded end of the weekend. GasBuddy analyzed gas price data and found that the first day of the workweek offers the lowest average gas price in 17 states, making it yet again the best day to fill-up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the workweek, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money.”If you can’t make it to a gas station on Monday, De Hann said Sunday is the next cheapest day to fill up.”But even if you can’t always time your fill-ups, the golden rule is to always shop around before filling up,” De Haan said. Analysis of gas prices in individual states can be found here.

