Isarecessioncoming?Signstheeconomyisbeginningtocrack

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
St.LouisFedPresidentJamesBullardforecastsa’prettygoodsecondhalfoftheyear’despiteeconomicheadwinds.

WallStreetisincreasinglyconvincedthattheFederalReserveisgoingtodragtheeconomyintoarecessionwithitswaroninflation. 

BankofAmerica,DeutscheBank,WellsFargoandGoldmanSachsareamongthemostnotablefirmsforecastingthepossibilityofadownturnwithinthenexttwoyears,astheU.S.centralbankmovestoaggressivelytightenmonetarypolicyinordertocoolconsumerdemandandbringinflationbackdowntoits2%target.

Therearegrowingsignsthebanksmayberight,althoughrecessionsarenotoriouslydifficulttopredict. 

AmanshopsataSafewaygrocerystoreinAnnapolis,Maryland,onMay16,2022,asAmericansbraceforsummerstickershockasinflationcontinuestogrow. (JIMWATSON/AFPviaGettyImages/GettyImages)

Hereisacloserlookatsomesignstheeconomyisbeginningtosplinter.

GDPunexpectedlyshrankinthefirstquarter

EconomicgrowthintheU.S.isalreadyslowing. 

TheBureauofLaborStatisticsreportedearlierthismonththatgrossdomesticproductunexpectedlyshrankinthefirstquarteroftheyear,markingtheworstperformancesincethespringof2020,whentheeconomywasstilldeepinthethroesoftheCOVID-inducedrecession. 

ONEOFBIDEN’SFAVORITEECONOMISTSSEESAHIGHCHANCEOFRECESSIONINNEXT2YEARS

GDPcontractedby1.4%onanannualizedbasisinthethree-monthperiodfromJanuarythroughMarch,accordingtothegovernment’sfirstreadingofthedata.ThatwassharplybelowRefinitiveconomists’expectationsforgrowthof1.1%,andsuggestedthatdarkcloudsareloomingonthehorizon. 

“TheshockdropinGDPisawake-upcallthattheeconomyisn’tasstrongasweallthought,”saidChrisZaccarelli,chiefinvestmentofficerforIndependentAdvisorAlliance.”It’spossiblethatGDPgetsrevisedhighernextmonth,asthisisjustthefirstreleaseandtherewillbetworevisions,butitisawarningsign.”

TradersworkontheflooroftheNewYorkStockExchange(NYSE)onMay18,2022,inNewYorkCity. (SpencerPlatt/GettyImages/GettyImages)

Recessionsaretechnicallydefinedbytwoconsecutivequartersofnegativeeconomicgrowthandarecharacterizedbyhighunemployment,lowornegativeGDPgrowth,fallingincomeandslowingretailsales. 

Markettumbling

Marketshavegottenobliteratedinawidespreadsell-offthismonthashighinflation,risinginterestratesandtheriskofarecessionhaverattledinvestors.

ThebenchmarkS&P500tumbledmorethan20%thisyear,officiallyenteringabearmarketonFridayafternoonforthefirsttimesinceMarch2020,atthestartoftheCOVID-19pandemic.TheNasdaqComposite,meanwhile,isalreadydeepintoitsownbearmarket,whiletheDowJonesIndustrialAveragehasalsoplungedfornineconsecutiveweeks.

Fedtightening 

TheFederalReserveishopingtoachievetherarestofeconomicfeatsasitmovesintofullinflation-fightingmode:coolingconsumerdemandenoughsothatpricesstoprising,withoutcrushingitsomuchthatitthrowsthecountryintoarecession. 

AlthoughFedpolicymakersarecountingonfindingthatelusivesweetspot—knownasasoftlanding—historyshowsthattheU.S.centralbankoftenstrugglestosuccessfullythreadtheneedlebetweentighteningpolicyandpreservingeconomicgrowth. 

RecentresearchfromAlanBlinder,aformerFederalReserveboardvice-chairmanandaPrincetoneconomist,identified11tighteningcyclessince1965,ofwhicheightwerefollowedbyrecessions.Still,thatdoesn’tmeanasevererecessionisguaranteed:TherewerefiveinstancesofeitherverymildrecessionsinwhichGDPfelllessthan1%ortherewasnoeconomicdeclineatall. 

BANKOFAMERICAANALYSTSSLASHS&P500PROJECTIONSAS’SPECTEROFRECESSION’LOOMS

Fedpolicymakershikedthebenchmarkfederalfundsratebyahalfpointearlierthismonth,andChairmanJeromePowellhasallbutpromisedthattwo,similarlysizedincreasesareonthetableattheforthcomingmeetingsinJuneandJuly.HehasechoedthatsentimentastheFedracestocatch-upwithrunawayinflationandbringitbackdowntothe2%target,promisingtheFedwillraiseratesashighasneededtocoolprices. 

InthisJan.29,2020filephoto,FederalReserveChairJeromePowellpausesduringanewsconferenceinWashington.(APPhoto/ManuelBalceCeneta,File/APNewsroom)

“Whatweneedtoseeisinflationcomingdowninaclearandconvincingwayandwe’regoingtokeeppushinguntilweseethat,”hesaidTuesdayduringaWallStreetJournalliveevent.”Ifthatinvolvesmovingpastbroadlyunderstoodlevelsofneutralwewon’thesitateatalltodothat.” 

Hikinginterestratestendstocreatehigherratesonconsumerandbusinessloans,whichslowstheeconomybyforcingemployerstocutbackonspending.

“TheFedisattemptingtothreadtheneedlewhilewearingboxingglovesandamouthguard,whichreducesitsdegreesoffreedomtoactwithoutcausingdamagetotherealeconomy,”saidRSMchiefeconomist JoeBrusuelas,whohasquestionedwhetherthecentralbankwillbeabletoachieveasoftlanding. 

Inflation

ThecloselywatchedAprilconsumerpriceindexwassupposedtoshowthatsky-highinflationhadpeakedandthatpriceswerestartingtomoderate. 

Instead,pricesactuallyrosemorethanexpectedinApril,suggestingthatinflationwillpersistatelevatedlevelsforsometime:WhiletheLaborDepartmentreportedthattheheadlineinflationfiguredidinfactmoderateforthefirsttimeinmonth,thegaugestillsoaredby8.3%,amarkedlyfastpacethatisclosetoa40-yearhigh. 

FruitisdisplayedinsideastoreonMay12,2022,inNewYorkCity. (SpencerPlatt/GettyImages/GettyImages)

Atthesametime,adifferentgaugethatmeasurespricesexcludingfoodandenergy–morevolatilemeasurements–jumpedby0.6%,exceedingallestimates.

GETFOXBUSINESSONTHEGOBYCLICKINGHERE

“Thisisanotherupwardinflationsurpriseandsuggeststhatthedecelerationisgoingtobepainstakingly slow,”saidSeemaShah,chiefstrategistatPrincipalGlobalInvestors.”Thefocuswillsoonstartshiftingfromwhereinflationpeakedtowhereitplateaus,andwefearthatitwillplateauatanuncomfortablyhighlevelfortheFed.”





