Isarecessioncoming?Signstheeconomyisbeginningtocrack

St.LouisFedPresidentJamesBullardforecastsa’prettygoodsecondhalfoftheyear’despiteeconomicheadwinds.
WallStreetisincreasinglyconvincedthattheFederalReserveisgoingtodragtheeconomyintoarecessionwithitswaroninflation.
BankofAmerica,DeutscheBank,WellsFargoandGoldmanSachsareamongthemostnotablefirmsforecastingthepossibilityofadownturnwithinthenexttwoyears,astheU.S.centralbankmovestoaggressivelytightenmonetarypolicyinordertocoolconsumerdemandandbringinflationbackdowntoits2%target.
Therearegrowingsignsthebanksmayberight,althoughrecessionsarenotoriouslydifficulttopredict.
AmanshopsataSafewaygrocerystoreinAnnapolis,Maryland,onMay16,2022,asAmericansbraceforsummerstickershockasinflationcontinuestogrow. (JIMWATSON/AFPviaGettyImages/GettyImages)
Hereisacloserlookatsomesignstheeconomyisbeginningtosplinter.
GDPunexpectedlyshrankinthefirstquarter
EconomicgrowthintheU.S.isalreadyslowing.
TheBureauofLaborStatisticsreportedearlierthismonththatgrossdomesticproductunexpectedlyshrankinthefirstquarteroftheyear,markingtheworstperformancesincethespringof2020,whentheeconomywasstilldeepinthethroesoftheCOVID-inducedrecession.
GDPcontractedby1.4%onanannualizedbasisinthethree-monthperiodfromJanuarythroughMarch,accordingtothegovernment’sfirstreadingofthedata.ThatwassharplybelowRefinitiveconomists’expectationsforgrowthof1.1%,andsuggestedthatdarkcloudsareloomingonthehorizon.
“TheshockdropinGDPisawake-upcallthattheeconomyisn’tasstrongasweallthought,”saidChrisZaccarelli,chiefinvestmentofficerforIndependentAdvisorAlliance.”It’spossiblethatGDPgetsrevisedhighernextmonth,asthisisjustthefirstreleaseandtherewillbetworevisions,butitisawarningsign.”
TradersworkontheflooroftheNewYorkStockExchange(NYSE)onMay18,2022,inNewYorkCity. (SpencerPlatt/GettyImages/GettyImages)
Recessionsaretechnicallydefinedbytwoconsecutivequartersofnegativeeconomicgrowthandarecharacterizedbyhighunemployment,lowornegativeGDPgrowth,fallingincomeandslowingretailsales.
Markettumbling
Marketshavegottenobliteratedinawidespreadsell-offthismonthashighinflation,risinginterestratesandtheriskofarecessionhaverattledinvestors. StocksinthisArticle
ThebenchmarkS&P500tumbledmorethan20%thisyear,officiallyenteringabearmarketonFridayafternoonforthefirsttimesinceMarch2020,atthestartoftheCOVID-19pandemic.TheNasdaqComposite,meanwhile,isalreadydeepintoitsownbearmarket,whiletheDowJonesIndustrialAveragehasalsoplungedfornineconsecutiveweeks.
Fedtightening
TheFederalReserveishopingtoachievetherarestofeconomicfeatsasitmovesintofullinflation-fightingmode:coolingconsumerdemandenoughsothatpricesstoprising,withoutcrushingitsomuchthatitthrowsthecountryintoarecession.
AlthoughFedpolicymakersarecountingonfindingthatelusivesweetspot—knownasasoftlanding—historyshowsthattheU.S.centralbankoftenstrugglestosuccessfullythreadtheneedlebetweentighteningpolicyandpreservingeconomicgrowth.
RecentresearchfromAlanBlinder,aformerFederalReserveboardvice-chairmanandaPrincetoneconomist,identified11tighteningcyclessince1965,ofwhicheightwerefollowedbyrecessions.Still,thatdoesn’tmeanasevererecessionisguaranteed:TherewerefiveinstancesofeitherverymildrecessionsinwhichGDPfelllessthan1%ortherewasnoeconomicdeclineatall.
Fedpolicymakershikedthebenchmarkfederalfundsratebyahalfpointearlierthismonth,andChairmanJeromePowellhasallbutpromisedthattwo,similarlysizedincreasesareonthetableattheforthcomingmeetingsinJuneandJuly.HehasechoedthatsentimentastheFedracestocatch-upwithrunawayinflationandbringitbackdowntothe2%target,promisingtheFedwillraiseratesashighasneededtocoolprices.
InthisJan.29,2020filephoto,FederalReserveChairJeromePowellpausesduringanewsconferenceinWashington.(APPhoto/ManuelBalceCeneta,File/APNewsroom)
“Whatweneedtoseeisinflationcomingdowninaclearandconvincingwayandwe’regoingtokeeppushinguntilweseethat,”hesaidTuesdayduringaWallStreetJournalliveevent.”Ifthatinvolvesmovingpastbroadlyunderstoodlevelsofneutralwewon’thesitateatalltodothat.”
Hikinginterestratestendstocreatehigherratesonconsumerandbusinessloans,whichslowstheeconomybyforcingemployerstocutbackonspending.
“TheFedisattemptingtothreadtheneedlewhilewearingboxingglovesandamouthguard,whichreducesitsdegreesoffreedomtoactwithoutcausingdamagetotherealeconomy,”saidRSMchiefeconomist JoeBrusuelas,whohasquestionedwhetherthecentralbankwillbeabletoachieveasoftlanding.
Inflation
ThecloselywatchedAprilconsumerpriceindexwassupposedtoshowthatsky-highinflationhadpeakedandthatpriceswerestartingtomoderate.
Instead,pricesactuallyrosemorethanexpectedinApril,suggestingthatinflationwillpersistatelevatedlevelsforsometime:WhiletheLaborDepartmentreportedthattheheadlineinflationfiguredidinfactmoderateforthefirsttimeinmonth,thegaugestillsoaredby8.3%,amarkedlyfastpacethatisclosetoa40-yearhigh.
FruitisdisplayedinsideastoreonMay12,2022,inNewYorkCity. (SpencerPlatt/GettyImages/GettyImages)
Atthesametime,adifferentgaugethatmeasurespricesexcludingfoodandenergy–morevolatilemeasurements–jumpedby0.6%,exceedingallestimates.
“Thisisanotherupwardinflationsurpriseandsuggeststhatthedecelerationisgoingtobepainstakingly slow,”saidSeemaShah,chiefstrategistatPrincipalGlobalInvestors.”Thefocuswillsoonstartshiftingfromwhereinflationpeakedtowhereitplateaus,andwefearthatitwillplateauatanuncomfortablyhighlevelfortheFed.”
