Isiah Kiner-Falefa is the guy at 3B following Josh Jung’s surgery

Thanks to the MLB owner-imposed lockout, the Rangers will not report to spring training Feb. 14, as had been the original schedule. Nevertheless, we begin preparation for the start of camp, whenever that may be.

Our daily, position-by-position look around the Rangers roster as it sits with construction stalled:

THIRD BASE

Likely starter: Isiah Kiner-Falefa

On the bench: Andy Ibáñez

Surveying the market: This was not an area where the Rangers intended to look externally, but the pre-spring training injury to Josh Jung, taking him out of the competition, may force that. Charlie Culberson and Brock Holt, who split the position in 2021, would be available on minor league deals.

What happened in 2021: The Rangers got the kind of production you’d expect from the Culberson-Holt platoon, which was not much. The 0.5 fWAR for the position ranked 25th among all MLB 3B units and the .267 wOBA ranked 29th of 30. The Rangers used six different third basemen in 2021; it’s not unrealistic to think Ibáñez, who started 10 games there last year, would be the only one of the six on the 2022 roster.

What’s new for ‘22: This section was supposed to be all about Josh Jung, but the torn labrum he suffered in mid-February takes him out of the picture, really for the entire season. Instead, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who won a Gold Glove at third in 2020, will likely get the job again. There are no questions he can play the position, but the Rangers need more offense than his career .670 OPS, which also happened to be his OPS for 2021. He’s never reached .700 for a season. League average at third in 2021: .741.

By the numbers: Between third base in 2020 and shortstop in 2021, Kiner-Falefa saved 13 runs, according to Fangaphs, tied for seventh among all MLB infielders.

On the farm: Some of the middle infield prospects such as Davis Wendzel and Josh Smith can play third but are more likely to be used elsewhere. Sherten Apostel has lost some steam in the organization after an impressive 2019, but is still younger (22) than Jung (24).

What it means: When we first sat down to write this, the section included mention that the Rangers could trade Kiner-Falefa at the end of spring if Jung grabs the job. That’s not an option any longer. But, a winter full of uncertainty over his role with the club is the kind of thing that fuels Kiner-Falefa’s internal fire. Don’t count him out; all he’s done is constantly disprove doubters all his life.

2022 Rangers positional analysis

Catcher | First base | Second base | Shortstop | Third base | Left field | Center field | Right field | Designated hitter | Starting rotation | Bullpen

Find more Rangers coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.