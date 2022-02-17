ISL announces dates for semi-finals and final, no away goal rule

The Indian Super League announced the dates and changed rules for knockouts of the ongoing 2021-22 season, which is being held in a bio-bubble in Goa, on Thursday.
The first-leg semi-finals will be held on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12. The return legs are scheduled on Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16. The final will take place on Sunday, March 20 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
The away goal rule will not apply in the semi-finals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final.
In one of the most closely-contested seasons of ISL, nine teams still remain in contention to advance into the semi-finals. Hyderabad FC currently hold the top spot with 29 points from 16 matches. SC East Bengal and NorthEast United FC are at the bottom of the table with 10 points each from 17 matches. Both teams can’t make it to the semi-final even if they win their last three matches. The league phase ends on March 7.
The team finishing on top of the table will be crowned winners of the League Shield, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season.
ISL 2021-22 semi-finals and final dates:
Friday, March 11 – semi-final 1 first leg.
Saturday, March 12 – semi-final 2 first leg.
Tuesday, March 15 – semi-final 1 second leg.
Wednesday, March 16 – semi-final 2 second leg.
Sunday, March 20 – final.