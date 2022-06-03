Isn’t She Lovely! Jeannie Mai Introduces Monaco Mai Jenkins, Her Daughter With Husband Jeezy

Speak present host Jeannie Mai (The Actual) and her husband, hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Jeezy, welcomed their daughter to the world earlier this yr on Jan. 11.
Now, the world will get to see the infant woman in a video launched by the discuss present host!
On Thursday, on her Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai YouTube channel, Mai launched her daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, for the world to see.
“Thanks, Mai Fam, for ready for me and Monaco. This implies the world to me to have the ability to share her with you. Due to Haakaa for sponsoring this episode.”
The beaming mom ready the viewing viewers by expressing her emotions over the previous 5 months of being the mom of Monaco. Outdoors of the “phrase from our sponsor” endorsement along with her telling the viewers how she was in a position to get by her first months as a mom by using the product, she turns to a montage of movies and photos. Giving viewers the assorted seems and feelings that infants ordinarily undergo as little ones of their developmental phases.
The pictures and video clips seize numerous montages of Monaco as she is being taken care of by members of the family all through her first months. Photos and clips of Jeezy and his interactions together with his daughter present the previous “gangsta” rapper as a loving father.
An introduction befitting a toddler born to oldsters who’re used to being within the highlight!
Final month, her husband, Jeezy, acknowledged her first Mom’s Day in an Instagram publish.
“Glad 1st Mom’s Day Beloved… You might be our rock and glue. All the time going that further mile to point out us, you bought us. That’s why we bought you eternally. Our hero, our Tremendous girls.”
View this publish on Instagram