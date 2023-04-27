Isolated severe storms, hail possible in Central Texas Tuesday





Hail has been reported in the Travis County house since Wednesday night, with a twister watch in position till 1 a.m. on Thursday, together with Austin. The KXAN First Warning Weather Team has issued warnings for the opportunity of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, each inside of and outdoor the twister watch zone. Severe climate prerequisites would possibly persist till Thursday morning, and readers can take a look at the elements recap and reside weblog featured beneath for extra information. As early as 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, typhoon clouds might be observed slowly making their method into north Austin. KXAN audience have additionally shared footage and movies of hail falling in Dripping Springs, highlighting the level of the typhoon’s have an effect on. It is crucial to stick up to date and stay secure right through severe climate prerequisites.