Issa Rae Curates Hella Luxurious Airbnb Experience In South LA

Issa!

Awkward Black girl-turned-media mogul Issa Rae is hosting a luxurious Airbnb stay in her beloved South LA neighborhood on February 12-14 where lucky guests can experience the culture, businesses and communities popularized by her critically-acclaimed show ‘Insecure’ IRL.

For just $56 a night, guests will enjoy a live, virtual check-in with Issa Rae, catered “Game Day” dinner for two courtesy of Worldwide Tacos, panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills from the outdoor lounge, stylish mid-century View Park pad decked out with artwork by local Black artists including Maya Iman, Vakseen, and Domonique Brown.

“Since my series debuted in 2016, it’s been an honor to showcase the people, culture and businesses that make South LA such a vibrant part of the city,” she said. “I became an Airbnb Host to create a stay where fans of the show can experience this for themselves. From dinner by Worldwide Tacos on game day, to art from my favorite local artists on the walls – this is LA, my way.”

They’ll also get to know Issa’s favorite local spots via a curated guidebook, pamper yourself with Sienna Naturals hair care (that you can take home!) for a little Self Care Sunday, any day, wine down after a day of exploring South LA, and relax by the pool with chaise lounges and canopies.

Peep ALL of the gorgeous pics of the property below:

Issa Rae joins thousands of locals gearing up to host during the biggest football game of the year. With Airbnb seeing a 50% increase in searches for LA listings during the packed football weekend, local Hosts have an opportunity to make additional income as a surge of guests look for a place to stay for the weekend.

To supplement the economic impact hosting has in the area, Airbnb has committed to supporting equitable health services, youth development and job creation in South LA by way of a $500,000 donation with Nasdaq to empower under-represented communities in their efforts to generate wealth.

Those hoping to book Issa’s listing should note that this stay’s rules require strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines. On-site staff will follow applicable local, state and federal guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines, and abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning process. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Inglewood.

Potential guests can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday, February 8 at 10 a.m. PT at airbnb.com/issa.