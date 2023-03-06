Issue Impacting 911 Calls In Oklahoma City Resolved, Police Say

By:

UPDATE: The Oklahoma City Police Department stated the problem impacting calls to the 911 Communications heart has been resolved Sunday night time.

Oklahoma City Police stated the 911 Communications Center is having problems receiving calls.

OKCPD posted a observation on social media Sunday night time.

Our 911 Communications Center is these days having intermittent problems receiving calls. Please, you probably have an emergency stay making an attempt as calls may take a couple of strive.”

Police are asking someone with an emergency to name more than one occasions to make sure it is going via.