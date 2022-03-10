“It was spine-tingling!” Ewan McGregor on seeing Hayden Christensen again for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

ABC

As a part of its protection of Disney+’s upcoming sequence Obi-Wan Kenobi, Leisure Weekly released an extended interview with Ewan McGregor, who portrays the titular hero.

McGregor defined that he’d first returned to the Star Wars universe a few years in the past, and after he’d agreed to the present, he was requested to do so-called “chemistry reads” with potential co-stars, which have been held on the set of The Mandalorian.

He was given “generic Jedi robes” to put on for the check shoot, however they’d the specified impact. “I used to be strolling out…and I used to be conscious, all of the sudden of the crew… me coming in [wearing] Obi-Wan’s costume, and I might really feel that kind of pleasure operating by way of,” McGregor stated, smiling. “It was thrilling.”

McGregor stated the better part was reuniting together with his prequels co-star Hayden Christensen, who reprises his function as Kenobi’s fallen pupil and battle brother Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

“It was kind of spine-tingling,” the Emmy-winning actor enthused. “It was simply superb to see Hayden, full cease. I am so shut with him. We have stayed in contact through the years, however we hadn’t seen one another in a very long time. And…as soon as Hayden was on board…we met [during the lockdown] in Santa Monica in a park…and we had this lengthy catch-up.”

McGregor famous, “I like him a lot, and we’ve this particular bond of constructing these two…movies collectively…And to be with him on set once more…it was simply odd.”

Ewan added, “I look over at him…as Anakin…and it was…just like the time frame between [the prequels] and now did not exist. It was so peculiar!”

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts Could 25 on Disney+.

