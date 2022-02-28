Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon, 44, extends Parma contract until 2024

Gianluigi Buffon and Parma have reached a contract extension that will keep the legendary Italian goalkeeper around until 2024, meaning he’s set to play at least until he’s 46 years of age. The club on Monday morning, owned by American entrepreneur Kyle Krause, announced the new agreement with Buffon, who during the current Serie B season has conceded 23 goals in 23 matches.

“If I did not believe in what we are doing I would not have accepted the renewal,” Buffon said. “This is still a very exciting challenge for me. I feel I can give a lot more to this club. There is nothing better than being able to do it here in Parma.”

Parma are struggling in their first season in the second division under Krause and are currently 13th in the league with very few chances to be involved in the promotion playoffs. Despite many investments made in the summer transfer window, Parma haven’t reached the heights expected under Krause, who appointed former Zenit Saint Petersburg sporting director Javier Ribalta as managing director of the club.

Buffon is definitely the most iconic signing made by the club in the last decade. The former Juventus captain rejoined the club he made his pro debut for back in 1995, hoping to get them back to the top flight.