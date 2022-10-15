It’s a classic March forecast! Next storm system brings strong winds, fire danger, severe thunderstorms and snow to Oklahoma!

This is an archived article and the information within the article could also be outdated. Please take a look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was final up to date.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — It’s a classic March forecast.

Windy, heat, fire hazard, thunderstorms, severe climate, colder, snow all doable in Oklahoma subsequent 2 days!

Here’s the most recent Severe Thunderstorm Risk for Thursday.

Scattered storms will develop late Thursday and transfer east. The foremost risk is giant hail and damaging winds with the strongest storms.

Can’t rule out an remoted twister. At this time it’s a Slight Risk for severe climate.

Stay climate conscious Thursday night.