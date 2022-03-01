Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy again addressed his job status on Tuesday with reporters in Indianapolis ahead of the NFL scouting combine.

Immediately after the Cowboys’ season ended in a wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers, owner Jerry Jones was noncommital about McCarthy’s future in Dallas.

But a couple of weeks later, Jones clarified that McCarthy’s job was never in question, saying his reluctance to declare the head coach would return — while rumors swirled about Sean Payton following his exit from the New Orleans Saints — was a strategic decision as he and McCarthy worked in concert to ensure Dan Quinn’s return as defensive coordinator.

“It’s a narrative I don’t want to be a part of,” McCarthy told reporters. “I don’t think anybody would want to be a part of it on either side of the fence. In fairness to Sean, he’s being asked the questions, but nothing good comes out of that.

“Our conversations [between McCarthy and Jones], when we talk about the partnership between the head coach and the GM, those are the conversations him and I have. … He addressed it. We laughed about it, and moved on. That’s really where it is.”

McCarthy went on to say he has a “very open and direct” relationship with his general manager and that the focus has shifted to the offseason, roster construction and other short- and long-term plans.

“I don’t see it as any type of topic or anything that gets in the way of winning,” McCarthy said.

