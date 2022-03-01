It’s Election Day for Texas voters to make primary choices in statewide, congressional, local races

Voters are heading to the polls statewide Tuesday to choose Democratic and Republican nominees who could shape Texas politics and policy for the next few years.
The ballot features primary contests for the state’s top political posts, including embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton facing a challenge to a third term from three significant Republican primary contenders and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott looking to fend off several GOP challengers.
Across the state are also critical primary races for Congress, particularly in North Texas, where state Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas is one of nine Democratic contenders to replace retiring Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson in Dallas. North Texas also will see a Collin County Republican contest, where incumbent Van Taylor is facing a significant challenge.
Locally, Tarrant and Dallas counties have county judge and county district attorney races. And numerous Texas House primaries feature open seats or challenges to incumbents.
The Republican race for attorney general is considered Tuesday’s marquee contest.
Paxton, first elected in 2014, is seeking a third term under a cloud of legal problems, including a 2015 indictment for securities fraud. The election is Paxton’s first test of public support since eight top aides accused him of bribery, which triggered a mass exodus with the office’s senior ranks and an FBI investigation into their allegations of corruption.
Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing. He’s campaigning on a record of suing the Biden administration and leaning on an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Paxton grew his profile nationally after launching a failed bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election and speaking at a rally in Washington, D.C., that preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
His challengers are Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Tyler. They have made Paxton’s legal problems a core issue. But recently Bush and Guzman have clashed in fiery exchanges and campaign mailers. And on the eve of the election, a barrage of attacks ads from Bush and Paxton against Guzman were pelting the airwaves, signaling that the race to finish second and force a runoff with the favored-to-win Paxton was too close to call.
On the Democratic side, former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworksi, McKinney-based civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt and former ACLU lawyer Rochell Garza are running to be the state’s top lawyer. Polls show that race is also tight.
In the GOP primary for governor, Abbott has ignored his seven Republican opponents and trained all his fire on Democrat Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso who’s expected to win his party’s nomination for governor.
Abbott sought to define O’Rourke early as too liberal and too untrustworthy, citing the former El Paso congressman’s prior stands on guns, health care, police funding and immigration.
O’Rourke, returning to a Texas-only audience after a 2019 presidential run, tried to shine the spotlight back on Abbott as a failed leader. The Democrat accused Abbott of being afraid of his party’s right wing when it came to protecting Texans from coronavirus and of being so beholden to big donors that he couldn’t bolster the electric grid.
Abbott, 64 and seeking a third term as governor after more than a quarter-century in statewide elective offices, relied on his rightward policy swing of last year to limit the salience of attacks by staunchly conservative GOP challengers such as former Dallas state Sen. Don Huffines, former state Republican chairman Allen West and Blaze TV host Chad Prather.
Abbott also leaned into his gargantuan fundraising edge. Since last July, a month he entered with $55 million in the bank, the incumbent has raised more than $24.2 million.
O’Rourke, 49, has raised $13.3 million since entering the race in November.
Since 1993, Johnson, the trailblazing congresswoman from Dallas, has represented District 30, the boundaries of which she drew for herself during her final act as a state senator. Her retirement at the end of the year produced nine contenders to replace her, as congressional seats don’t come open too often.
Johnson endorsed Crockett, a freshman state lawmaker, for the seat. And she is being boosted by two super PACs controlled by cryptocurrency financiers. They have saturated television sets with pro-Crockett ads, initially pledging to spend $1 million each to get her elected.
Jane Hamilton, a former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, is endorsed by former U.S. Trade Rep. Ron Kirk, former state Sen. Wendy Davis, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and Veasey.
Another major contender is Abel Mulugheta, the former legislative aide to state Rep. Rafael Anchia and sports his former boss’ endorsement.
The key theme in the nine-person race is what’s the best approach and who is the best leader to move the district and some of its poverty-stricken areas forward.
The other congressional race to watch in North Texas is just north of Dallas. Taylor, a two-term congressman from Plano, is facing an onslaught in the Republican primary.
Taylor is one of four Texas Republican incumbents snubbed by Trump, who endorsed 16 others seeking reelection.
All four voted to certify President Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College: Taylor and Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Humble, Tony Gonzales of San Antonio and Chip Roy of Austin.
Of those, Taylor is in the toughest primary.
Former three-term Collin County judge Keith Self, the strongest of three challengers, has been hammering Taylor for the Electoral College vote. Self also accuses him, falsely, of supporting the House Jan. 6 investigation.
Taylor did vote to create a 9/11-style bipartisan commission. But when Senate Republicans killed that idea, Taylor vehemently opposed creation of the House committee, echoing complaints by Trump and others that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has used it to pursue a partisan witch hunt.
Taylor has barraged TV viewers with ads that tie him closely to Trump on a host of other topics. He enjoys a 4-1 financial edge over the challengers.
Across the state, the ex-president has endorsed 37 Republicans — with few exceptions, playing it safe. Apart from the 16 congressional incumbents, he’s backed Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and others who are expected to sail past opponents.
One of Trump’s riskier bets is on Paxton, who could end up in a runoff.
The ex-president has also weighed in on races for the Legislature and, remarkably for a national political figure, in open Tarrant County races for county judge and district attorney.
The 2021 redistricting process was largely designed to protect incumbents and the Republican majority in the Legislature, but it also provided opportunities for different leadership.
In Dallas’ House District 114, former U.S. Rep. John Bryant, who also served in the Texas Legislature, is trying to make a comeback by replacing retiring Democrat John Turner. The Democratic primary for that northern Dallas district includes Dallas school teacher Chris Leal, small business owner Kendall Scudder and Dallas lawyers Charlie Gearing and Alexandra Guio.
Democrats could win a redrawn district in Tarrant County now held by Republican Jeff Cason. The primary includes Salman Bhojani, Tracy Scott and Dinesh Sharma.
In Collin County, Republicans are vying for District 61, which is a new district in the northern part of the county. Candidates include McKinney council member Frederick Frazier, Paul Chabot and James Herblin.
Also in Collin County, Democrats hope to win in the radically changed District 70 currently held by retiring Republican Scott Sanford. Candidates in the Democratic primary are Mihaela Plesa, Lorenzo Sanchez and Cassandra Garcia Hernandez.
When the Legislature convenes in 2023, there will be eight new members of the House. And a new senator will replace the retiring Jane Nelson of Denton County. Statewide, 28 House lawmakers have retired or left their seats to run for another office. Five senators are not running for reelection, including several moderate Republicans, including Kel Seliger of Amarillo and Larry Taylor of Friendswood.
In Dallas County, there’s a rematch in the Democratic Primary for district attorney, where incumbent John Creuzot is facing a challenge from former state District Judge Elizabeth Frizell. The winner will likely face former District Attorney Faith Johnson, the Republican whom Creuzot beat in 2018 to win the seat.
There are also interesting contests in Tarrant County.
Former Tarrant County GOP Chairman and Trump-backed Tim O’Hare is in a race with former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
The Republicans, along with three others, are vying to succeed retiring Judge Glen Whitley, who has led the county since 2007. The winner will face either Deborah Peoples, former chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, or former Arlington City Council member Marvin Sutton in November.
In the Tarrant County race for district attorney, former state Rep. Matt Krause, who is supported by Cruz, is running against former criminal court Judge Phil Sorrells. Also in the race is state District Judge Mollee Westfall. The winner of that race will meet the winner of the Democratic primary between former prosecutors Albert John Roberts and Tiffany Burks and former Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Lawrence “Larry” Meyers.
Washington bureau chief Todd Gillman, Austin bureau chief Robert T. Garrett and Austin correspondent Allie Morris contributed to this story.