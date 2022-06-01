“It’s even more challenging now” : Optimism among small business owners at historic low amid inflation surge

After two years of pandemic challenges, Erica Gutierrez’s Mexican heritage store in Pasadena, California, remains to be simply hanging on. Gutierrez’s has not taken a paycheck, and is surviving off financial savings and the assistance of her household.

In the course of the pandemic, town gave her a $10,000 grant, however she has since used all of the funds. Now, her enterprise is battling inflation.

“We now have to pay extra for merchandise. We now have to pay much more for delivery,” Gutierrez informed CBS Information’ Carter Evans.

She mentioned she worries every single day that her enterprise will shut, regardless of hopes of hiring a second worker. She now fears she might need to get a second job.

“That is a really actual factor as a result of I’ve to determine tips on how to carry earnings to my house,” she mentioned.

Nationally, 85% of small companies skilled monetary challenges within the final yr, based on the Small Enterprise Credit score Survey. The Nationwide Federation of Unbiased Enterprise Optimism Index discovered that optimism amongst small enterprise house owners is at its lowest degree in practically 50 years.

Pasadena Chamber of Commerce President Paul Little mentioned town has misplaced about 15% of its companies because the pandemic started.

“The pandemic hammered everyone. All of us acquired to some extent the place we thought, ‘Nicely, at the very least we are able to get again to some measure of a standard.’ However it’s much more difficult now,” he mentioned. “Inflation has actually offered one other problem to companies.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed CNN on Tuesday that she was incorrect when she mentioned final yr that inflation solely posed a small danger and wasn’t prone to be an issue.

President Joe Biden met with Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday to debate plans to decrease inflation. Biden mentioned that’s his “prime financial precedence.”