‘It’s God’s blessing:’ Florida couple gets married on stage at Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Along with the twang of guitars being heard on the second day of Carolina Country Music Fest, the sound of wedding ceremony bells crammed the air in Myrtle Beach!

Mark Searcey and Benjie Vitasolo have been wed on the pageant’s major stage Friday in a ceremony presided by Myrtle Beach wedding ceremony officiant Eric Hunt.

The couple, from Wesley Chapel, Florida, spoke to WMBF News shortly earlier than they stated their “I do’s.”

“It started with a generic email,” Benjie stated. “It was just our luck. I’m sure Eric received thousands of emails [from people] that would love to get married here today – and Eric picked our story. It’s just overwhelming.”

Mark, who’s a U.S. Navy servicemember, and Benjie, a journey nurse, first met in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic throughout a frontline staff appreciation occasion at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Mark stated the 2 had tickets for CCMF final 12 months earlier than they even considered probably having a ceremony at the pageant.

Now, the 2 obtained to share their particular second in entrance of 1000’s of fellow nation music followers.

“This is the woman of my dreams,” Mark stated. “I’m so happy to be here today and marrying her. She makes me so happy.”

The two stated they’re large nation music followers and are excited to see each headliner throughout their time at CCMF.

It’s additionally Mark and Benjie’s first time in Myrtle Beach and so they’re even spending a number of further days right here to rejoice Mark’s birthday. Benjie added that the timing couldn’t have been higher.

“It’s God’s blessing,” she stated.

They’re additionally planning one other ceremony for household and associates again house.

Congratulations Mark and Benjie!

