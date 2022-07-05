It’s more than a paycheck for those working July 4th fireworks stands

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — We’ve all seen the pop up firework tents on the facet of the highway throughout the 4th of July season promoting all the enjoyable at-home sparklers and snappers, however have you ever ever puzzled who’s working them?

Off US-19 in Pinellas Park, we discovered two tents facet by facet the place promoting fireworks for a few weeks in the summertime is more than simply a job.

Nathon Reynolds, his girlfriend and good friend drive down from Michigan each summer season to run a tent for Galaxy fireworks.

“Here’s my cot, my comfortable lazy boy recliner, with the coffee pot to go and the microwave and food to supply the necessities. We call it Happy 4th of July y’all!” Reynolds informed ABC Action News with a huge grin and two thumbs up.

Reynolds builds properties again in Michigan, however says promoting fireworks in Tampa Bay for 17 days is a trip for him.

WFTS

“I have about probably 10,000 kids that come in every year. So we do this for the kids. We do it for them to enjoy the show for our bad set served in the service. We want them to feel appreciated that’s kind of been left out,” he defined.

From their tent, you’ll be able to hear a the faint notes of a saxophone. It’s truly Tarpon springs band members working on the Phantom fireworks tent.

“The Tarpon Springs band actually operates 13 of our 20 tents this year. And it’s helping support their road to Macy’s because they’re traveling to the Macy’s Day Parade for this year’s 2022 parade,” stated Bob Cliff, a Palm Harbor resident and a Tarpon Springs band dad, he’s additionally the zone supervisor for Phantom based mostly in Tampa. The firm works to make use of nonprofits as fundraisers.

WFTS

“We’ve got a football team out in Brandon that’s running a tent and then we have some other independent operators throughout the market,” Cliff defined.

The music and even flag twirling is a bonus when shopping for fireworks at these tents.

“We’ve got lots of good stuff here for the boys, we’ve got little bundle right there. Those have the coolest things in the world,” Reynolds informed the small boys.

One of them picked up a little again pack filled with little poppers and snappers and stated, “I love you!”