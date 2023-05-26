It’s next man up for the Stars in Game 4





The wonderful thing about enjoying 16 playoff video games is that you’ve got numerous revel in to fall again on. The Dallas Stars have not been down 0-3 in a chain, however they’ve confronted an removing recreation. In Game 7 on house ice in opposition to the Seattle Kraken, Dallas performed a few of their highest hockey of the postseason. They discovered a fantastic line between depth and calm and regulated the recreation en path to a methodical 2-1 win. The Stars would love to do the identical factor on Thursday to stay their season alive.

“Any time you’re in an elimination game, regardless of what the series is at, it’s all about your response,” stated Stars trainer Pete DeBoer. “I think desperation is almost an automatic, but it has to be controlled desperation and focused desperation. The nice thing is we’ve been through an elimination game and responded well, and I expect the same thing here tonight.”

The Stars have a frightening job seeking to win 4 video games in a row, but it surely begins with profitable one. DeBoer quoted the outdated adage of consuming an elephant one chunk at a time, which no doubt applies right here. The avid gamers say they perceive they’ve to stay their center of attention non permanent and now not get crushed by way of the larger mountain.

“We know we have a good team,” stated defenseman Ryan Suter. “To know that we have the game within us, we can show up and be our best tonight.”

The Stars in Game 7 battled thru a 0-0 recreation greater than half-hour ahead of after all taking the lead in opposition to Seattle, and that’s the reason a really perfect lesson for the group. Vegas has performed rather well, and Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill is coming off a shutout, so there may well be the want for endurance on Thursday. But it sort of feels Dallas can to find that position.

“We made big mistakes last game that we know we can fix,” stated ahead Jason Robertson. “We have a lot of veterans on this team, a lot of energy. We’ve had to respond all year.”

Dallas has regularly performed its highest recreation after a foul one. Game 7 got here on the heels of a 6-3 loss in Game 6. The Stars additionally spoke back to a 5-1 loss to Minnesota with 3 instantly wins after which rebounded from a 7-2 loss to Seattle with two instantly wins. That’s been an enormous side that has helped get Dallas to the Western Conference Final.

“We’re just worried about trying to get our first win in this series,” ahead Max Domi stated. “That’s all that matters. Obviously, we’re going to have to play some desperate hockey now with our lives at stake here. I’m looking forward to it. This group has always answered when our backs are against the wall. It should be no different [in Game 4].”

Jamie Benn is out for two video games after being suspended for a crosscheck in Game 3. Evgenii Dadonov is out with a decrease frame harm. That manner the lineup will exchange.

At the morning skate, rookie Wyatt Johnston (who were centering Benn and Dadonov) was once on a line with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment. Domi then was once centering Joel Kiviranta and Ty Dellandrea. Luke Glendening, who was once a wholesome scratch in Game 3, is anticipated again in the lineup, and Fredrik Olofsson may just additionally bounce in. The Stars referred to as up Mavrik Bourque and Rhett Gardner from the AHL, so the ones two also are choices. Olofsson performed 28 NHL video games this season and has been with Dallas all the way through the playoffs. Bourque had 47 issues (29 targets, 27 assists) in 70 video games with the Texas Stars, whilst Gardner had 40 issues (10 targets, 30 assists) in 71 video games in the AHL. Gardner additionally had 8 issues (4 targets, 4 assists) in the playoffs for Texas.

Bourque has performed no NHL video games, whilst Gardner has performed 40.

Bottom line, the group should make changes and have the option to get just right chemistry with new traces. The team of defensemen are anticipated to stick the identical, and Jake Oettinger might be in internet once more.

“I feel like I’ve done a good job of getting the team to this point, and I want to go out there and I want to be the one to go out there and have a great game when our season is on the line,” stated Oettinger. “Now, it’s up to me to do it.”

Key Numbers

63.2 %: Jamie Benn leads the Stars in faceoff profitable proportion in the playoffs at 63.2 %. He has been suspended for two video games. Radek Faksa stepped up remaining recreation and went 10-3 in Benn’s absence.

27:56: Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen averages 27:56 in time on ice consistent with recreation. That’s the second-most in the playoffs.

22: Dallas ahead Roope Hintz leads the playoffs in scoring with 22 issues (10 targets, 12 assists) in 16 video games.

(*4*) stated Oettinger on how he bounces again from getting pulled for the 3rd time in the previous 8 video games.

Expected lineup:

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Marchment-Johnston-Seguin

Kiviranta-Domi-Dellandrea

Olofsson-Faksa-Glendening

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpää

Harley-Hanley

Oettinger

Wedgewood

This tale was once now not topic to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has coated the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.